U.S. and Peruvian Marines Plan Together

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffrey Hammond (left) and Marina De Guerra Del Peru Capitan de Navio Ricardo Fallaque (right) sign Minutes during a Staff Planner Working Group at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana, Nov. 15, 2024. Members of U.S. Marine Forces, South and Peru discussed opportunities for the Marina De Guerra Del Peru that align with U.S. Department of State's goals for the next five years. SPWG's give the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, exchanges and foster a deeper understanding of individual maritime strategies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders from the Peruvian marine corps and U.S. Marine Forces, South joined forces Nov. 12-15 as part of a Staff Planner Working Group hosted at the MARFORSOUTH headquarters.



The conference’s primary goal was to enhance the partnership between the two organizations and to address future collaborative opportunities. By engaging in open dialogue, both the U.S. and Peruvian Marines were able to communicate and identify mutual objectives and goals and explore opportunities for combined training to improve interoperability.



As part of a continuous effort to build strong relationships with the different marine corps and naval infantry forces throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean, MARFORSOUTH hosts and participates in SPWGs. These weeklong meetings are designed to facilitate strategic planning for upcoming joint exercises and to set long-term goals for each organization.



“The goal for the SPWG is to get everyone together to talk about what we are going to do in the next five years, specifically in detail for the next year,” said Col. Jeffery Hammond, MARFORSOUTH chief of staff. “After we talk about this year, the following years can be in less detail because plans and goals shift over time. This is more about establishing and maintaining objectives that we want to achieve.”



The recent engagement with the Peruvian marines emphasized both organization’s commitment to a long-term partnership, ensuring both nations are prepared for the future. The continued dialogue helps to foster trust and understanding, both of which are critical for successful military collaboration.



On the final day of the SPWG, participants visited the National World War II Museum here where they toured the exhibits and signed an agreement for future training exercises and goals discussed during the week.



“After the agreement is signed, we make some reviews throughout the year and evaluate how our goals and achievements are progressing,” said Capitan de Navio Ricardo Fallaque, chief of staff for the Infantería de Marina del Perú (Peruvian marine corps).



As MARFORSOUTH continues to host SPWGs, the focus remains on creating a cohesive strategy to benefit all participating nations. By working together, regional naval infantry and marine forces are better trained, better postured and better equipped to respond to evolving security needs and ensure a stable region in the years to come.



