Military exercises demonstrate alignment with NATO regional plans – ‘As we train together, it is easier to fight together.’

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allied Land Command organized the Combined Training Conference 24-2 to garner ideas and capabilities of 38 countries at the Multinational Joint Warfare Centre in Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 18-22, 2024.



For the last 10 years, the biannual CTC synchronized long-range planning objectives, identified opportunities for NATO, Allies and partners to support exercises, and strengthened partnerships between European militaries. The event continues to reap these benefits and now more than ever, NATO, too, is accounting for these operations, activities and investments.



“This conference is where we look to bring our national strengths to Alliance strength and to share what we know across each of our armies.” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Saslav, deputy chief of staff for operations, G3, USAREUR-AF.



Over 500 military planners and subject matter experts attended the conference from NATO Allies and partners, NATO Headquarters, U.S. European Command, U.S. Air Force, State Partner Program representatives and U.S Reserve, National Guard and upcoming U.S. Army rotational units.



Senior USAREUR-AF exercise planner, Scott Safer, deliberately constructed the conference agenda to allow nations and units to discuss capabilities and enhance human interoperability. Safer identified lead syndicates such as LANDCOM training and exercises, USAREUR-AF dynamic, regional and readiness exercises, sustainment, innovation, fires and reserve components where military-to-military discussions transpired.



“I try to make sure it’s about the Alliance,” said Safer.



Since the implementation of NATO’s regional plans in 2023, Allies and partners have utilized venues such as the CTC- Istanbul to provide their national, bilateral and multilateral exercise plans to LANDCOM, thereby allowing all objectives to be strategically aligned.



“Our current situation has changed. Exercises are a main part of deterrence,” said Spanish Army Brig. Gen. Zacarias Hernandez, deputy chief of staff plans, LANDCOM.



LANDCOM headquarters is located in Izmir, Türkiye and is the theater land component and land advocate ready to deploy headquarters elements to provide planning, coordination, and command and control capabilities to Allied forces.



“As we train together it is easier to fight together,” said Hernandez.



During the conference, Allies and partners presented their exercises and showcased opportunities for other nations to participate based on force size and capabilities. Every national exercise provided a unique opportunity for nations to gain valuable experience conducting operations in environments and geographic locations that aren’t normally available within their own countries.



USAREUR-AF’s largest exercise series DEFENDER received high attendance to confirm 2026 exercise events and source involvement in 2027. Exercises like this are typically planned at least two years out to support long-term strategies.



Additionally, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center is consistently regionally focused and the Army’s only forward Combat Training Center. JMRC hosts several readiness exercises like Combined Resolve and Saber Junction in Hohenfels, Germany for rotational unit, multinationals, other U.S. agencies and foreign non-military organizations.



Focused on securing NATO’s southern flank, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted a syndicate for Allies and partners interested in participating in exercises in Africa and focusing on security cooperation and collaborative readiness. Through exercises such as DEFENDER, Combined Resolve, and African Lion, USAREUR- AF aims to achieve military strategic impacts, drive operational planning, increase interoperability, build readiness and complimentary operational effects with modernization experimentation and innovation.



The CTC takes place biannually throughout Europe and routinely held at the MJWC in Istanbul, a unique city connecting Asia and Europe, where national, multinational, strategic and operation level exercise are planned and implemented.



For more information on USAREUR-AF exercises visit https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/

For more information on NATO LANDCOM visit https://lc.nato.int/