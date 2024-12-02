Shaping the Future: Defense Centers for Public Health Portsmouth Offsite Focuses on Strategic Health Initiatives and the Future of Public Health

Photo By Desmond Martin | Public Health leadership pose for a photo Nov. 21, 2024, on Naval Medical Center...... read more read more Photo By Desmond Martin | Public Health leadership pose for a photo Nov. 21, 2024, on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia, during a Public Health leadership offsite. During the offsite leaders from The Defense Centers for Public Health – Portsmouth (DCPH-P), met with Rear Adm. Brandon Taylor, director for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Public Health and other DHA Public Health leadership to discuss key mission-related challenges. They also discussed infrastructure, and processes, that are currently being established, what is working, and what is still a challenge due to the unique, service-specific needs, requirements, and functions of the branches. (Navy photo by Desmond Martin) see less | View Image Page

Portsmouth, Virginia - The Defense Centers for Public Health – Portsmouth (DCPH-P) hosted a leadership offsite event, Nov. 19 – 20, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. Capt. Marion Gregg, director of DCPH-P, and commander of Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), along with leaders from the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and DCPH-P, met with Rear Adm. Brandon Taylor, director for the DHA Public Health, to discuss key mission-related challenges.



This marked the first DHA operational planning townhall meeting (OPT) in almost two years, and it will Taylor’s last OPT for DHA. Taylor began the townhall by expressing his gratitude for everyone’s outstanding efforts and emphasizing the importance of further developing the public health framework during the transformation phase.



Taylor shared his vision for DHA Public Health with the staff and how the organization can drive the transition to bring this vision to fruition for the betterment of all.



“Change is always difficult,” Taylor noted. “But it also presents an opportunity. I thank each of you for your integrity and for weathering the challenges for the past few years.” Taylor went on to share his vision for the future of DHA Public Health: "I see us at the table with combatant commanders, meeting their needs with relevant and real-time information. I see warfighters and their families achieving their health and wellness goals regardless of where they are stationed. I see us leading public health for the Department of Defense (DOD), respected and sought after by our partners to bring solutions, anytime, anywhere, and always."

According to Taylor, the public health strategic framework serves as an enduring roadmap to guide timely decisions for future investments that prioritize people and mission. He tasked a group with crafting a lasting strategy for DHA Public Health that can withstand continuous change and encourage organizational evolution.



Mr. Oscar (Sean) Friendly, the deputy director for DHA Public Health, emphasized how the framework's reorganization structure will help DHA progress towards its strategic goals.



Taylor highlighted functional alignment as the critical next step to unlocking the organization’s potential. "This week, the strategy team presented real examples of our work and challenged the senior team within the framework's context. Our goals point to the values of our service members, our approaches clarify our focus, and our guiding principles show how we will be better together," he added.



Taylor noted that the organizational structure chart had been reviewed by the Center of Directors and received great dialogue and discussion. Another townhall meeting will be scheduled once the organizational structure is approved.



Gregg concluded the offsite by thanking everyone for ensuring things ran smoothly, and extended his gratitude to Taylor for laying the foundation for a recondition able and agile organizational structure that meets mission needs as they evolve.



"I've been here for a year and a half, and some of you have heard me say this: this is the largest change to public health for the DoD since World War II," Gregg said. "We've done amazing work and will continue to do so. Setting up a command de novo to start and do DoD Public Health jointly, incorporating the legacy capabilities of the service’s public health, is a monumental task. I'm thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this and to serve with you, sir. You have developed a great foundation for us to build upon."



NMCFHPC is the Navy and Marine Corps' center for public health services. NMCFHPC provides leadership and expertise to ensure mission readiness through disease prevention and health promotion in support of the National Military Strategy.