9/11 Memorial Flag Makes 128th Stop at Womack

FORT LIBERTY NC-- After traveling for more than 22 years, the 9/11 Memorial Flag made its 128th stop at Womack Army Medical Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

Escorted by law enforcement and patriot biker’s, curator Thomas McBrien transported the revered flag with dignity. The 9/11 Memorial Flag symbolizes the unwavering spirit, unity, and resilience of our nation.

It is made up of close to 3000 small American flags and 86 nation flags sewn together representing each of the victims who lost their lives on that fateful day. Created by a community, this handmade flag is the vision of McBrien who knew he had to do something following the attack but could not find an American flag big enough to show patriotism and strength.

“When I found out that 86 nations had lost a citizen from their country, we recreated that nation flag and incorporated that because it was not an attack on America, it was an attack on the global community,” said McBrien.

The 9/11 memorial flag will be on public display in the clinic Mall of the medical facility beginning Wednesday, December 4th, a heart lead move by McBrien.

‘It’s important to remember those who served in the war on global terrorism, as well as the veterans who served. The hurt, pain and suffering are continuous, but they as well as the gold star families are not forgotten. This flag will memorialize that and service,” said McBrien.

Womack Commander Col. Stephanie Mont is deeply humbled to host the 9/11 Memorial Flag. “We honor the memories of those who fell and reaffirm our commitment to unity and resilience. We honor the sacrifice and commitment of those who have served this great nation.”

