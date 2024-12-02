U.S. C-130Js support Saudi-led airdrop exercise

SAUDI ARABIA – The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing recently launched a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron in support the Royal Saudi Air Force-led TUWAIQ-4 multilateral exercise occurring in early December 2024 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



TUWAIQ-4 is a Saudi-led exercise that focuses on tactical airlift, airdrop, and air mobility to enhance collaboration and support between nations across the U.S. Central Command area of operations.



“We are excited for the opportunity to participate in Exercise TUWAIQ-4,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Adam, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Commander, “We’re grateful for strong regional partnerships that have recognized the value of tactical airlift and airdrop to support maneuver, defense, and deterrence.”



The exercise is scheduled to incorporate 10 regional partners and Coalition allies, to include the Royal Saudi Air Force, Egyptian Air Force, Royal Jordanian Air Force, Royal Bahraini Air Force, Hellenic Air Force (Greece), Royal Moroccan Air Force, Royal Air Force of Oman, United Arab Emirates Air Force, and the Royal Air Force (United Kingdom).



Exercises like TUWAIQ-4 provide the necessary touchpoints between nations to enhance air power and promote interoperability between global partners capable of operating as a cohesive fighting force.

