Director of Medical Service Corps Visits Naval Medical Center San Diego

Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Director of the Medical Service Corps (MSC), visited Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) for an Admiral’s Call, providing mentorship and guidance to MSC officers, Dec. 3.



During the visit, Case met with medical professionals and staff from various departments, emphasizing the vital role NMCSD plays in delivering world-class healthcare to service members, veterans, and their families. The event, hosted by the Medical Service Corps Officer’s Association of Southern California, included a comprehensive session on promotion pathways, career development, and the evolving demands of military medicine; followed by one-on-one mentorship sessions provided by the MSC Deputy Corps Chief, Capt. Kristin Hodapp and Plans and Policy Officer, Cmdr. Bryan Pyle.



“Naval Medical Center San Diego stands as a pillar of excellence within Navy Medicine,” said Case. “It’s a privilege to engage with the dedicated personnel here, who embody the highest standards of care, readiness, and service to our nation.”



The Admiral’s Call featured a Question and Answer session, where Case addressed concerns ranging from operational readiness to professional growth opportunities within the MSC. He encouraged attendees to take advantage of mentorship programs and leadership training to advance their careers while contributing to the Navy’s mission.



"Investing in your professional development is not only a personal milestone, but also a critical component of the Navy’s success,” Case said. “Each of you plays a vital role in maintaining the readiness and resilience of our force.”



Lt. Cmdr. Megan Kelly, Assistant Department Head for NMCSD's Physical and Occupational Therapy Department, highlighted the value of Case’s visit for junior and mid-level officers. "Rear Adm. Case’s visit was an incredible opportunity to gain insight into the future of the Medical Service Corps,” Kelly said. “His guidance on career development and leadership provides us with the tools to better serve our patients and contribute to the Navy’s mission of operational readiness.”



Capt. Marcy Morlock, Executive Officer of NMCSD, expressed gratitude for Case’s visit and the insights he shared with the staff. "Rear Adm. Case’s leadership and mentorship are invaluable to our team,” said Morlock. “His guidance reinforces our commitment to excellence in readiness, patient care, and professional development.”



Case also highlighted the importance of adaptability and innovation in military healthcare, urging personnel to stay ahead of advancements in medical technology and practices to enhance mission readiness.



For more information about the Medical Service Corps and career development opportunities within Navy Medicine, visit https://www.med.navy.mil.



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!