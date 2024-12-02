Army Corps begins Everett Harbor and Snohomish River Federal Navigation Channel maintenance dredging Dec. 16

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Illustration of a map of the Swinomish Channel, a federal navigation channel located...... read more read more Photo By Nicole Celestine | Illustration of a map of the Swinomish Channel, a federal navigation channel located between the eastern shore of Fidalgo Island and the mainland at the western edge of Skagit County, Washington. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials will oversee operations to dredge accumulated shoaling at Everett Harbor and the channel, Dec. 16, 2024 to Feb. 14, 2025, to provide safe passage for vessels transiting along the Snohomish River. see less | View Image Page

Dredging of the Everett Harbor and Snohomish River federal navigational channels will begin the week of Dec. 16, making it safer for local boaters to navigate.

Operations will run 24/7 and are expected to be completed by Feb 14, 2025.

The dredging operations will involve a clamshell dredge removing approximately 250,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment from the lower settling basin and the lower channel. The material will be disposed at the Port Gardner open water disposal site.

USACE is asking fishermen and any other recreational users to move their boats and gear to avoid having them damaged. Vancouver, Washington-based HME Construction, Inc. will use all dredge work areas, including the navigation channel and target placement sites, during dredging operations.

The federal channel will remain open for waterway users during dredging operations, but users are advised to slow down and pay attention to rig marking, be cautious and maintain a safe distance from all dredging equipment.

Fishermen and other recreational boaters are encouraged to position themselves and/or their gear at least 300 feet from the navigation channel and placement/disposal areas to avoid the boats and gear drifting into the area used by the dredge.

Boats and gear that drift into the navigation channel and/or target placement/disposal areas may be damaged or destroyed. Noise during dredging will be minimal but can be amplified and travel long distance over water.

One of Seattle District’s primary missions is to maintain the navigation channels and harbors in the Pacific Northwest. Maintenance and navigation dredging are performed frequently in harbor areas, ports and marinas. A significant component of Washington State’s economy relies on navigation and commerce, which requires dredging state waterways such as Everett Harbor and Snohomish River.