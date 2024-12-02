Brigadier General Daniel R. McDonough Promoted and Honored for Distinguished Service

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | The family of Brig. Gen. Daniel R. McDonough, Assistant Adjutant General - Air,...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | The family of Brig. Gen. Daniel R. McDonough, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Illinois National Guard, pen on his new rank at the Peoria Air National Guard Base, Peoria, Illinois Nov. 27. McDonough oversees the command and operations of nearly 3,000 Illinois Air Guard personnel, ensuring combat readiness across Scott Air Force Base, Peoria, and Springfield. His leadership includes managing mission-critical operations, logistics, and personnel development to meet United States Air Force requirements.(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard) see less | View Image Page

PEORIA, IL – Brig. Gen. Daniel R. McDonough was promoted to the rank of Major General at the Peoria Air National Guard Base, Peoria, Illinois Nov. 27.



As the Assistant Adjutant General - Air for the Illinois National Guard, McDonough oversees the command and operations of nearly 3,000 Illinois Air Guard personnel, ensuring combat readiness across Scott Air Force Base, Peoria, and Springfield. His leadership includes managing mission-critical operations, logistics, and personnel development to meet United States Air Force requirements.



During the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of his family, mentors, and colleagues.



“This is beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” McDonough said. “It started with a dream that I could fly a jet in my hometown. I never would have thought I’d one day be wearing two stars.”



With a career spanning decades, McDonough’s achievements are extensive. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Administration from Indiana State University and graduated from the Academy of Military Science in May 1987. His assignments have taken him from Peoria, Illinois, to commanding missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, showcasing his expertise and commitment to excellence.



Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General for Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard spoke on McDonough’s extraordinary commitment to his country.



“Today, we are promoting someone of extraordinary character,” Boyd said. “He has committed his life to making this country and the Illinois National Guard so much better. This is a special moment for Dan and his family. You don’t get to this level of achievement without the unwavering support of your loved ones. There are ballgames, plays and family events that we sometimes miss, but at the end of the day, our military families always have our back. We thank Dan and his family.”



An accomplished pilot, McDonough has logged more than 5,600 flight hours, including time in aircraft such as the T-37, F-16A/B, and C-130 Hercules. His leadership has been recognized through numerous awards, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, and the Air Force Combat Action Medal.



Despite his achievements, he attributes his success to his faith, family and everyone who has supported him throughout his career.



“I look out into the crowd and see family, friends and people who have shared this journey with me, and I’m so touched by that.” McDonough said. “I didn’t do this on my own. I want to thank God for looking over me and blessing me with his grace. To family, friends and those fortunate enough to serve this great nation, my wife Cindy, the twins and I are truly humbled that you chose to share this special occasion with us. It’s an honor to continue to serve and to share this event with you.”