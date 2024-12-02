TSC launches Alumni Program with inaugural event

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies has launched its new Alumni Program, giving former course participants access to exclusive events aimed at fostering continued education and networking. The center kicked off its first virtual event on Sept. 9, featuring a panel discussion on “Shifting Arctic Policy and Strategy Post-NATO Enlargement.” The event, moderated by Ms. Sujata Sharma from the Department of State, featured panelists Mr. Mike Ryan, Mr. Paul Dodge, and Commander Stefan Lundqvist. The event drew 64 alumni participants.



Doug Hulsey, the TSC's new Alumni Specialist, said the purpose of the program is to keep alumni engaged with the center long after attending a course. “The goal is to bring our alumni back to the center, allow them to continue their Arctic engagement and education, and foster a community of alumnus,” Hulsey said.



Alumni events, which will be offered to past participants, provide new opportunities for professional development, such as listening to senior leaders in the Arctic security field or engaging with experts on current issues. Hulsey emphasized the importance of these events, noting that most professional education ends with a single course.



“With most executive education, you get it once, and that's your last touchpoint,” Hulsey said. “Providing these opportunities allows our alumni to stay engaged while serving in and around the Arctic as security professionals.”



The inaugural event gave attendees a chance to gain a deeper understanding of the 2024 Department of Defense Arctic Strategy and offered new perspectives on how NATO’s enlargement is impacting the Arctic. Alumni also had the opportunity to ask follow-up questions during the panel.



Hulsey said future events will focus on bringing smaller groups of professionals together to network and collaborate on Arctic issues. “Bringing people together who are engaged in similar fields allows them to collaborate and solve Arctic challenges, based on the fact that they knew each other from the Ted Stevens Center,” he said.



Looking ahead, the center plans to hold multiple alumni events quarterly. Hulsey said the Alumni Program will continue to grow, advancing alumni access and engagement with the center’s network.



Hulsey encourages TSC alumni to stay connected, noting that the events are designed for their benefit. “The Arctic is an ever-changing and complex environment,” Hulsey said. “We have deep ties within the Arctic, and staying up to date is what we do. The Alumni Program is here to provide tools and resources for alumni to navigate the Arctic’s challenges.”



Alumni can find information about upcoming events through the center’s GlobalNet Alumni page, the True North monthly bulletin, social media, and the Ted Stevens Center website.

