First Battle of the Branches brings services together for marksmanship, camaraderie in Guam

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Against a backdrop of swirling dust and brisk island winds aboard Andersen Air Force Base, the inaugural Battle of the Branches combat marksmanship competition united military and civilian forces in a show of skill, discipline, and camaraderie. Hosted by the U.S. Air Force 36th Wing and Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, the event featured seven teams representing branches stationed on Guam and the Guam Police Department on Nov. 22, 2024.



"This competition went really well. It tested our capabilities and pushed us out of our comfort zone because we don't often shoot at varying distances like this," said Ensign Thomas Forames-Su, the Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team supervisor. "The added variation to our basic qualifications was challenging but rewarding. Shooting while stressed, tired, and uncomfortable was a real learning experience, and it gave us a new appreciation for our training."



The U.S. Coast Guard placed fourth overall, competing with a combined team of two maritime enforcement specialists from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team and two Port Security Unit 311 members currently deployed to Guam.



Forames-Su also highlighted the logistical and interagency support that made the U.S. Coast Guard's participation possible. "The armory provided excellent support facilitating our exchange with local partners along with possibilities to use different ranges on island alongside other agencies. It was a lot of fun, and we walked away with skills and lessons we can apply moving forward."



Armed with M4 carbines and Glock handguns, U.S. Coast Guard members navigated multiple stations designed to test speed, precision, and endurance with distances ranging from 10 to 150 meters and multiple shooting positions. The timed courses of fire began and ended with a run, with participants donning helmets and 30-pound plate carriers.



"The support we had out there was incredible," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Trenton Jones from the Sector Boarding Team. "Our entire team and folks from so many other departments showed up just to cheer us on and be part of the day. It really speaks to our camaraderie—not just within the Coast Guard but across all the branches and agencies here on Guam. Events like this remind us that even in competition, we're all on the same team."



The Coast Guard also performed well during the final event, the Commander's Shoot, where senior leaders from all participating organizations faced off on a Texas Star—a rotating target rig firing ten rounds at ten targets. The Coast Guard team claimed victory in the shoot-off, a highlight of the day.



The overall trophy went to the Guam Police Department, which demonstrated exceptional marksmanship and teamwork. The U.S. Air Force took second place, first among the military branches. This competition was more than a test of skill; it was a testament to inter-service cooperation and mutual respect. For the Coast Guard, it showcased the seamless collaboration between its Sector Boarding Team and Port Security Unit 307, made possible by support from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Armory.



"This competition was more than just hitting targets; it was about testing our readiness under unknown conditions. Our team effort exemplifies how we integrate across units to achieve success," said Forames-Su. "This event reinforced our capabilities and the bonds we share with other services."



Organizers hope to make the Battle of the Branches an annual tradition, fostering both friendly rivalry and preparedness. "I would echo Brigadier General Palenske's sentiments that this is about building relationships as much as refining skills. Together, we're stronger and deliver for America and the Pacific," said Cmdr. Patton Epperson, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam response department head.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam supports the Coast Guard's missions of ensuring maritime safety, security, and stewardship in the Pacific. Through search and rescue, law enforcement, and partnership-building efforts, the FM/SG team enhances the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Pacific. The Sector Boarding Team enforces maritime laws, ensures vessel safety, and protects ports and waterways through inspections and security operations.



About Port Security Unit 311

Port Security Unit 311 is a deployable U.S. Coast Guard unit specializing in maritime security operations, providing force protection, and safeguarding critical infrastructure in high-threat environments worldwide. They are based in San Pedro, California, out of U.S. Coast Guard Base Long Angeles/Long Beach. Each PSU is staffed with around 140 reservists and six active-duty personnel.