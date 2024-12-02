Fullerton native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jimmy Chon, from Fullerton, California, recently joined the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025.



Chon is one of more than 800 service members assigned to JTF-NCR, a joint service command charged with executing all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. The JTF-NCR is composed of service members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components.



Chon, a 2000 graduate of Sunny Hill High School, Fullerton, California, is assigned to the credentialing office as the officer in charge. He and his team are responsible for vetting and issuing credentials to new members of the task force. They are preparing to issue over 8,000 credentials.



Chon is an active duty member of the U.S. Marine Corps and has served for 23 years.



“It is an honor to be a part of the inauguration because I will be participating in an event that has such a deep meaning in our country’s history,” said Chon. “I find immense satisfaction in supporting historic occasions through my military career.”



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating and providing U.S. military support to presidential inaugurations. During the upcoming inauguration, approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide essential ceremonial and operational support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



Since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession including a military contingent of 500 members of the Army, local militia and Revolutionary War veterans escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in, military support has played a traditional role in presidential inaugurations.



Participation of the armed forces in this time-honored tradition demonstrates the military’s support to the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the nation’s military and the peaceful transition of power which celebrates the principles of democracy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2024 Date Posted: 12.03.2024 17:09 Story ID: 486513 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Hometown: FULLER, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fullerton native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.