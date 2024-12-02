The 1st Armored Division’s Bulldog Brigade Assumes Authority from Task Force Iron in Poland

Photo By Spc. Julian Winston | From left, the command team of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th infantry Division...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Julian Winston | From left, the command team of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th infantry Division cases their colors while the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division command team uncases theirs during a transfer of authority ceremony on Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, Dec. 3, 2024. The brigade, as part of Task Force Pegasus, 1st Cavalry Division, proudly works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, Poland – The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division “Bulldog” (3/1 AD) formally assumed authority of U.S. Army operations in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division “Iron” (3/4 ID) during a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, Dec. 3, 2024.



The brigade, part of Task Force Pegasus, 1st Cavalry Division, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.



“Over the past nine months,” said Col. Brian Gilbert, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, “the Blackjacks, Eagles, Knights, Lions, Pacesetters, Lone Stars, and Mountaineers have been privileged to serve alongside our NATO allies and partners.”



During their time in Europe, 3/4 ID increased operational readiness and lethality by participating in live-fire training, command post exercises, and field training exercises, all while building interoperability with NATO allies and partners.



“Through participation in large-scale multinational training exercises, this brigade has defined what readiness means and proudly represented the U.S. Army,” said Gilbert. “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our NATO partners. Your commitment to the mission has been pivotal to our joint success, and your partnership has made our collective efforts not only impactful but also deeply rewarding.”



Bulldog Soldiers arrived in the area of operations from Fort Bliss, Texas, their home duty station and are set to maintain the U.S. Army’s constant readiness in the European theater.



“I want to wish the Bulldog Brigade the very best of luck,” Gilbert told 3/1 AD during the ceremony. “Your reputation for excellence precedes you, and I am confident that you will build upon the successes of those who have come before you.”



The transfer of authority ceremony marked the final step in the transition between the two rotational brigades and the return of 3/4 ID Soldiers to their home station at Fort Carson, Colorado.



“This ceremony symbolizes more than a transition of responsibility,” said Gilbert. “It represents the strength of our partnerships, the dedication of our Soldiers, and our shared commitment to ensuring peace and stability in this critical region.”



3/1 AD brings with them a unique history and expertise in armored combat.



“Our purpose is clear,” said Col. Adam Latham, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. “The 1st Armored Division is no stranger to Europe, and we follow in the footsteps of our forefathers who crushed the enemies of our nation on this continent 80 years ago.”



The Bulldog Brigade reassures its allies of its dedication to the mission and aims to improve readiness by training with NATO partners.



“We are disciplined. We are ready. We stand alongside our allies, and we remind our enemies: ‘not today,’” Latham said. “Our job here is to maintain our equipment and build training readiness, all while working alongside partners and allies.”



Also attending the ceremony was Chester, the Bulldog Brigade’s living mascot, a real bulldog that accompanies the 3/1 AD to most events.



“We are one of the few units in the Army authorized to have a live mascot,” said Latham. “We’re super proud of Chester. He’s an instant morale booster anywhere he goes because he loves belly scratches and snacks.”



Next for 3/1 AD are table qualification exercises, slated to begin in January.



“One of my favorite things to do as an armored officer is shoot gunnery,” said Latham. “The only thing cooler than shooting gunnery is doing so in a foreign country. We're setting the conditions for that now, and we’re pretty excited about it.”