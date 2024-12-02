Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists increase surgical services at Fort Johnson

Photo By Jean Graves | Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital welcomed two certified registered nurse...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital welcomed two certified registered nurse anesthetists to the team, improving access to care through increased surgical services at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Pictured from left: Maj. Michael Dulworth, 286th Medical Detachment, 32nd Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, Maj. Molly Black, chief of surgical services, and Capt. Sheena Jackson are CRNAs serving patients at BJACH. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital welcomed two certified registered nurse anesthetists to the team, improving access to care through increased surgical services at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Maj. Molly Black, chief of surgical services for BJACH, said a CRNA is an advanced practice nurse who administers anesthesia including pre, intra and post-operative care of patients in a variety of surgical procedures.



“CRNAs are essential for surgical services,” she said. “Without our watchful eye, surgeries simply cannot happen. We provide ideal environments for the surgeons to perform their procedures while keeping patients comfortable and safe. Now that we have adequate staffing, we can offer more services to the community.”



Black said her team supports orthopedic, podiatry, gynecological, general, and oral maxillary facial surgeries as well as specialty support for obstetric patients.



“We provide coverage 24 hours a day, seven days per week, 365 days per year,” she said. “Having a full team allows us to offer these services safely for our beneficiaries at Fort Johnson.”



Black said she is thrilled Maj. Michael Dulworth and Capt. Sheena Jackson are on board.



“A lot of people do not realize that CRNA’s are highly trained specialized nurses,” she said. “We stay with our patients throughout their surgery. Once they enter that operating room, we remain vigilant ensuring their safety and comfort. We never leave their side.”



Dulworth is a CRNA assigned to 286th Medical Detachment, 32nd Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade with duty at BJACH.



“I had been a nurse for almost a decade before starting CRNA school,” he said. “During a deployment to Afghanistan as an intensive care nurse, I saw what CRNAs do for the first time in my life. I was amazed at the skills and knowledge they possessed. After that experience I knew I needed to become a CRNA.”



Dulworth said being a CRNA is rewarding and challenging.



"My job is to ensure patients are as close to pain-free as possible. Which decreases their anxiety of being in the hospital and having surgery,” he said. “We also respond to critical situations and make decisions on the spot to ensure our patients are safe and do not decompensate. During any challenging situation at BJACH, it is very likely that anesthesia will be there at the head of the bed managing the patient’s airway, sedation, hemodynamics, and fluid status.”



Jackson said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve Soldiers and their Families as the newest member of the BJACH surgical team.



“I want all my patients to know, as your certified registered nurse anesthetist, I will remain vigilant in the care of you and your family any time you need anesthesia,” she said.



Jackson, a self-proclaimed Army brat, said her parents’ service motivated her to a direct commission through the U.S. Army Nursing Anesthesia Graduate Program.



Black said, with the addition of two CRNAs, BJACH can support more emergency and elective surgeries.



“Keeping our patients safe and comfortable is extremely rewarding,” she said. “My favorite thing is when patients do not even realize their surgery started as I bring them to the recovery room after their surgery is complete.”



Black said Dulworth and Jackson have seamlessly integrated themselves into the surgical team and are living up to the BJACH motto: We Provide the Best.