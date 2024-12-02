Army Reserve couple receives resources at Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Sgt. Sonu Kumari Shah, a finance management technician with the Army Reserve’s 374th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Sgt. Sonu Kumari Shah, a finance management technician with the Army Reserve’s 374th Financial Management Support Unit, and her husband Hosnarayam Sah attend a pre-deployment Yellow Ribbon event in Washington D.C. May 3-5 hosted by the 99th Readiness Division. During Army Reserve Yellow Ribbon events, the role spouses and families play in mobilizations is not only recognized but highlighted as a key component of Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – When U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers are mobilized and deployed, their spouses and families are, in a sense, mobilized along with them.



During Army Reserve Yellow Ribbon events, the role spouses and families play in mobilizations is not only recognized but highlighted as a key component of Soldier readiness.



“When there is somebody important in your life, you’re going to miss them,” said Sgt. Sonu Kumari Shah, a finance management technician with the Army Reserve’s 374th Financial Management Support Unit, during a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event hosted by the 99th Readiness Division.



“I like not to think about it; I focus on the positive,” added Sonu’s husband, Hosnarayam Sah, who also attended the event.



“I’m excited to go on deployment, but I don’t want to be away from him.” Sonu added.



The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a DoD-wide effort to promote the well-being of Army Reserve and National Guard members, their families, and communities by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. Through Yellow Ribbon events, Soldiers and loved ones connect with local resources before, during and after deployments.



“There is information you really need to know,” said Hosnarayam, who works as a software developer. “I was unaware of any of this information. (The Yellow Ribbon event) was an informative session.”



When reserve-component Soldiers prepared for and returned home from deployments prior to 2008, programs such as Yellow Ribbon did not exist. They often had to fend for themselves when it came to issues such as finding jobs, re-adjusting to civilian life, and dealing with post-traumatic stress.



“Deployment can affect you mentally, and that can cause you physical stress,” said Sonu, who has served in the Army Reserve for over three years.



Financial counselors and other subject-matter experts are typically available during Yellow Ribbon events to advise Soldiers and their spouses on topics ranging from mortgage management to retirement planning. Another benefit is the presence of private- and public-sector community partners who offer career opportunities during the events.