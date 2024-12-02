Silent tribute: How JB Charleston honors the fallen

Displaying the highest respect, the dignified arrival is a solemn military tradition that brings fallen service members home to their families.



Driven by a sacred responsibility, agencies around JB Charleston work behind the scenes to coordinate arrivals for service members coming home for the last time.



At the heart of these arrivals is the 628th Force Support Squadron Mortuary Affairs team. These Airmen oversee every logistical detail from the moment preparations start through the final reception. Their attention to detail reflects a deep commitment to honoring the fallen.



"Leading a dignified arrival for a fallen Airman is a very profound experience,” U.S. Air Force Capt. Russell Lewis, 628th FSS operations officer said. “This resonates deeply, both personally and professionally. It's not just about protocol, but fostering an environment of support and recognition for the family, friends, and fellow service members."



Working closely with Mortuary Affairs, the Aviation Authority plans routes and ensures access approaches to the airport terminals. The coordination among military and civilian partners illustrates the core of this ceremony: performing every step with honor and dignity.



"The partnership between civilian agencies and the military services during these ceremonies is very important," Sergeant Maury Sullivan, Charleston County Aviation Authority Police said. "We must ensure that our partnership remains strong because, at the end of the day, we are often the first and last impression the family will have of the ceremony."



Trained to perform in complete silence, the JB Charleston Honor Guard initiates the ceremony with disciplined and synchronized movements to reflect the nation's gratitude. Their actions reflect a deep respect for those who served, adding a strong sense of reverence to the ceremony.



“They have the support of the entire Air Force in their grief…I focus on making sure my performance makes the family proud of our military and of their loved one,” U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Bernard, 628th Air Base Wing Honor Guardsman said.



Each dignified arrival represents the commitment of the U.S. Department of Defense to pay final respects to a fallen service member for their valor, dedication, and sacrifice in their service to protect and defend the country.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2024 Date Posted: 12.03.2024 13:05 Story ID: 486493 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Silent tribute: How JB Charleston honors the fallen, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.