Local Civic Groups Open Their Hearts to Navy Recruits for Thanksgiving Adopt-A-Sailor

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – The spirit of gratitude had a special meaning this Thanksgiving as local civic organizations rallied together to adopt just over 1,000 Navy recruits as part of Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) Adopt-A-Sailor program Nov. 28.



The recruits, far from home and in the early stages of their military journey at the Navy’s only boot camp, were granted a day off base to experience the warmth and hospitality of local communities during the holiday season.



“On behalf of the men and women of our Navy, I extend our deepest gratitude to the local civic organizations that have opened their hearts to adopt our recruits this Thanksgiving,” said Capt. Ken Froberg, RTC’s commanding officer. “This thoughtful gesture not only provides a sense of family and warmth to those far from home, but also strengthens the bond between our military and the community.”



In all, 19 organizations adopted recruits from the command. The initiative has been a tradition in many towns for many years, bringing together the close-knit communities to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by those in uniform. Their day was filled with camaraderie, a holiday feast, and the warmth of a welcoming community.



“It was fun and I really enjoyed myself, especially since I wasn’t expecting to have the amount of food and entertainment they provided,” said Seaman Recruit Nyre Mattocks, 21, of Oriental, North Carolina. “It benefited my whole division because we’ve been really working hard and focusing on graduation and giving 110 percent, so we needed a small break to enjoy life and have fun on the holiday. Now that we’re back, it’s straight back to work.”



Seaman Recruit Justin Gonzalez, 18, Bordentown, New Jersey, agreed.



“It was a great experience to get a mental break, be able to talk to my family on the holiday and create a bond outside of training. It was fun getting to see the actual personalities of fellow recruits while we’re away from the base,” he said. “This opportunity gave me the motivation and boost I needed right before I graduate next week. We were all able to speak with our families and American Legion Post 690 were exceptionally kind and respectful. It was a great day!”



The majority of the organizations and volunteers have continually supported the program over the years by providing a day of food, movies, video games, music and most popular of all, phone calls home. The program tends to bring an organization's community together as hundreds of volunteers spend months planning the event and raising the necessary funds to feed the recruits.



The program not only provides a reprieve for the recruits but also fosters a sense of unity within the community. All volunteers saw connections strengthened as they learned more about the sacrifices made by the men and woman in uniform as they shared stories and forged connections over a holiday feast.



“The organizations’ support reminds our recruits that they are not just serving their county — they are part of a larger community that stands behind them,” said Froberg., “This program fosters a sense of belonging, making this Thanksgiving memorable for both the recruits and the volunteers who welcomed them.”



The organizations have continued this tradition with the help of hundreds of volunteers and fundraising efforts throughout the year to make the program a success. They include:

American Legion Post 208, Arlington Heights; American Legion Post 690, Palatine; American Legion Post 888, Howard H. Rhode chapter, Northlake; American Legion Posts 525 and VFW Post 1337, Mount Prospect; AMVETS Post 66, Wheeling; Christian Fellowship of Lindenhurst, Lindenhurst; Elmhurst American Legion, Elmhurst; Franklin Park Post 974, Franklin Park; Gurnee Community Church, Gurnee; Knights of Columbus/St. Margaret Mary Church, Algonquin; Lake County Building & Construction Trades Council, Highland Park, McHenry Moose Lodge 691, McHenry; New Life Lutheran Church, Lake Zurich; Nunda Masonic Lodge, Crystal Lake; Polish Legion of American Vets, McHenry; Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waukegan; VFW Post 2868, Brookfield; Villa Park Post 2801, Villa Park; and Wauconda Moose, Lodge 1969, Wauconda.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



