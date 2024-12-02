U.S. 2nd Fleet, Naval Warfare Development Center Complete Fleet 360

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee | Vice Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses his staff regarding his...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee | Vice Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses his staff regarding his directing posture for the fleet during a Commander's Decision Board, Nov. 22, 2024. Fleet 360 is a scenario-based exercise designed to test operational readiness and certify Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs) through dynamic training in contested environments. Reestablished in 2018 to address a changing global security environment, U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to operate across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out classified briefing.) see less | View Image Page

Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) concluded Fleet 360, marking a significant milestone toward Maritime Operations Center (MOC) certification, November 26, 2024.



Fleet 360 is a scenario-based exercise developed by Naval Warfare Development Center (NWDC) to test fleet readiness in a dynamic and contested environment. Designed to replicate real-world threats, the exercise challenges participants with evolving scenarios that require rapid decision-making, collaboration, and adaptability.



The exercise aligns with the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan, which emphasizes the importance of the MOC and our ability to identify adversary threats and to quickly develop options for the commander in areas including integrated targeting, synchronized maneuver, and contested logistics.



“Since our reestablishment in 2018, U.S. Second Fleet has consistently driven innovation in collaboration with fleet partners, NATO Allies, and regional partners,” said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet. “Each exercise, like Fleet 360, enhances our readiness and ensures we remain a reliable force for our Allies.”



MOCs serve as the nerve centers for fleet operations, enabling command and control across a range of missions. C2F’s MOC collaborates with U.S. Fleet Forces Command and various type commands, such as Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic and Commander, Naval Submarine Force Atlantic, to assemble robust Carrier Strike Groups and Amphibious Ready Groups. These units are equipped to respond to crises swiftly, supporting national and allied interests.



“Fleet 360 is an essential step in achieving maritime operations center certification for U.S. Second Fleet,” said Capt. Holly Yudisky, C2F’s Maritime Operations Center Director. “The Fleet 360 scenarios created critical learning experiences that will advance our ability to plan and conduct Maritime Homeland Defense operations during crisis or conflict.”



NWDC provides each commander and staff the opportunity to exercise the operational planning process and rehearse operational plans against a thinking adversary in a free-play environment. This ultimately enhances each MOC’s warfighting readiness at the operational level and prepares the staff for real world operations across the seven joint warfighting functions.



Reestablished in response to a changing global security environment, U.S. Second Fleet is committed to developing and employing maritime forces capable of multi-domain operations in the Atlantic and Arctic. The Fleet’s efforts ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.