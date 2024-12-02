What is a Kosovo Force Patrol?

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller | Italian Soldiers assigned to KFOR Regional Command East conducted an amphibious patrol...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller | Italian Soldiers assigned to KFOR Regional Command East conducted an amphibious patrol training mission in the municipality of Zubin Potok, Kosovo. These soldiers part of the "Serenissima" Marines Regiment are the only light infantry unit of the Italian Army with amphibious capabilities. Specialized in land combats and amphibious operations, the members are able to operate in multiple environments, including land, marine, lagoon and river environment. KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR works in close coordination with the Kosovo Police and EULEX (the European Union Mission on Rule of Law in Kosovo) in their respective roles as security responders. see less | View Image Page

For over 25 years, the communities within Kosovo have felt the presence of the partner nations and Allies that collectively make up the NATO-led Kosovo Force. Kosovo Force, also known as KFOR, is a peacekeeping mission that entered Kosovo in 1999 following the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. The KFOR mission continues to provide safety, security, and freedom of movement for all communities within Kosovo.



As a security responder working in close coordination with Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law Mission, multinational KFOR soldiers train often and conduct missions daily. One of the continuous missions conducted by KFOR troops are patrols along the Kosovo-Serbia Administrative Boundary Line, or ABL.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Twigg, commander of the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, currently serving as the U.S. Regional Command East maneuver battalion, explains that the primary goal of any KFOR patrol is to assist in upholding a Safe and Secure Environment and Freedom of Movement in Kosovo.



“Missions that involve conducting patrols in Kosovo are crucial to the overall success of the Kosovo Force,” said Twigg. “Patrols allow soldiers the opportunity to get out in the field to witness and document any violations that would impact the overall security of Kosovo."



There are varying types of patrols conducted by KFOR on a daily basis.



Although the KFOR soldiers of KFOR RC-E’s maneuver battalion conducts a large portion of the missions, the Joint Implementation Commission team, also known as JIC, regularly patrols the ABL to ensure compliance within the guidelines of the Military Technical Agreement and United Nations Resolution 1244.



JIC teams were established as a product of the Military Technical Agreement, and their duties include researching and patrolling areas that have reports of illegal activity or roadblocks. They also work to verify that proper signage is placed along the ABL. This signage is needed to deter unintentional boundary crossings and to serve as means to warn unauthorized individuals they are close to the boundary and should not proceed beyond that point.



U.S. Army Maj. Robert Gruber, a member of the KFOR RC-E JIC team, conducts multiple patrols a week and understands the importance of doing so.



“The JIC mission is to ensure overall compliance with signed agreements between NATO and Serbia,” said Gruber. “Routine patrols help decrease and deter any criminal activity along the ABL.”



Unauthorized persons crossing the ABL could include KFOR soldiers, Serbian Armed Forces soldiers, as well as civilians of both Kosovo and Serbia. If KFOR has suspicions of illegal activity along their patrol routes, they will report the details to the Kosovo Police.



There are, in fact, many similarities between the patrols conducted by the two patrolling elements of KFOR RC-E.



Reconnaissance is a basic function during all patrols. While patrolling, all soldiers are identifying and reporting signs, if any, of civil unrest, roadblocks and anything else that may inhibit the mission of providing a safe environment with successful freedom of movement.



Patrols are conducted either mounted, dismounted or a combination of both. If soldiers are conducting a mounted patrol, this means they are patrolling via a vehicle. In addition to ground vehicles, KFOR’s Task Force Aviation assists the patrolling teams with support via aerial patrols. The aerial patrols provide insight to unsafe road conditions and a view into areas that are difficult to access by ground.



Dismounted patrols are patrols that are conducted on foot with the same intent as the mounted patrols. However, dismounted patrolling allows for agility and access to areas in the mountains of Kosovo where a vehicle is unable to go.



A patrol may also be a combination of mounted and dismounted, as dictated by the mission. The means by which patrols are conducted are usually predetermined during patrol-mission planning and may change as needed.



KFOR further breaks down the maneuver battalion specific patrols into three main categories: sync/joint, independent, and coordinated.



A sync or joint patrol is conducted between KFOR and Serbian Armed Forces, also known as SAF. During sync patrols, members of KFOR and SAF synchronize their movements along a route on the ABL and meet at designated areas to discuss any observations along the route. The sync patrols are designed to increase trust and cooperation between KFOR and SAF.



“The soldiers of KFOR thoroughly enjoy the ability to work alongside many different professionals,” said Twigg. “I’m confident that because of their work, we will continue to have success in Kosovo in support of KFOR.”



An independent patrol is when a KFOR maneuver battalion element conducts a patrol with only their soldiers. The independent nation patrolling is tasked with reporting any suspicious activities or findings to their respective commands who will notify the appropriate law enforcement entities if need-be.



A coordinated patrol is conducted in coordination between KFOR and Kosovo Police along the ABL. If needed, the Kosovo Police will conduct a security checkpoint, or further investigate any suspicious activity, personnel, or vehicle that they either observe or that is reported by the patrolling maneuver battalion element.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Thomason, squad leader with the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, explains that their main purpose of patrols is to make sure everyone is staying safe and secure.



“Safe and Secure Environment and Freedom of Movement for not only ourselves but for anyone living in Kosovo,” said Thomason. “We are trying to make sure everyone is safe, comfortable, and has what they need to live a normal, healthy and relaxed life.”