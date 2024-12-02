16th AS displays airlift power during BMTW

Photo By Senior Airman Christian Silvera | U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division wait to jump from a C-17...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Christian Silvera | U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division wait to jump from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The 16th Airlift Squadron, in conjunction with various joint and mission partners, participated in Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Nov. 18-22.



BMTW is a multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. This exercise brought together air, land, and logistical assets to conduct joint tactical missions under realistic conditions.



The large-scale exercise tested the squadron’s airdrop and rapid deployment capabilities through various mission scenarios.



“This exercise has been an excellent opportunity for us to practice our 24-hour global response capabilities alongside the U.S. Army,” said Capt. Derek Lafave, 16th AS pilot and lead C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft operations mission planner. “It benefits not only the 16th AS but also our joint, mission, and allied partners we’ve collaborated with throughout the week.”



BMTW involved U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers, Air Force mobility personnel, Royal Canadian Air Force crews, and other Army units and personnel. This joint integration allowed for seamless coordination between the 16th AS’s airlift capabilities and ground forces’ tactical maneuvers, ensuring different service branches can work cohesively during real-world missions.



Throughout BMTW, the 16th AS flew 12 sorties to support 82nd AD paratroopers in conducting airborne operations. C-17 crews delivered 1,418 and 203,000 with precision, demonstrating the versatility of the cargo aircraft and the squadron’s proficiency in executing complex airdrop missions.



“BMTW allowed us to refine our tactics, techniques, and procedures while simulating operations in a contested environment,” Lafave said. “It also tested our flexibility, requiring us to adapt to unexpected changes in the mission plan.”



A key focus of this year’s BMTW was strengthening communication and planning between Air Force and Army units.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, 16th AS loadmaster and exercise ramp coordinator, highlighted the value of this joint effort.



“We trained with cargo much larger than what we typically handle,” Weatherford said. “It mirrored the type of equipment we’d see in real-world scenarios, providing invaluable hands-on experience for our loadmasters.”



Weatherford also emphasized the importance of working closely with the Army during the exercise.



“Collaborating with the Army has been a great learning experience,” Weatherford said. “Working with our joint partners was unique and will be critical in future conflicts.”



Beyond the tactical and logistical benefits, BMTW fostered stronger relationships among joint service members and allied partners, underscoring the importance of collaboration in achieving strategic objectives.



“This was a great opportunity to build relationships with our mobility and joint partners,” Lafave said. “Building these connections is crucial to ensuring we can operate seamlessly when it matters most.”