Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Christmas Ship to arrive in Chicago

WHO: Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) and Chicago’s Christmas Ship Committee

WHAT: Grand Arrival and Tree Offload Ceremony

WHERE: Navy Pier, West wall

WHEN: Grand Arrival: Friday, December 6, 2024, between 7:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Tree Offload Ceremony: Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.



CHICAGO — Media are invited to gather imagery and sound at the Christmas Ship Grand Arrival event for the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) Friday morning at Navy Pier.



Chicago’s Christmas Ship committee members will be present to greet the ship’s commanding officer and crew.



The tree offload ceremony will be held Saturday morning, which will include the offloading of trees, a helicopter flyover, and a wreath drop. The Chicago Fire Department will also conduct a water cannon salute to the Mackinaw while members of the ship’s crew man the rails. The public is not expected in large numbers at the morning events.



“The Christmas Tree Ship mission is a privilege, truly unique to the Great Lakes and specifically to the Mackinaw’s legacy,” said Cmdr. Jeanette Greene, Mackinaw’s commanding officer. “Not only do we get to assist the generous organizations who donate the trees by providing a unique means of delivery, but we get to pay homage to the many sailors who’ve made the treacherous voyage down Lake Michigan in the stormy season.”



Public tours of the ship will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.



-USCG-



Editor’s Note: For media wishing to capture imagery of Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw, the ship is scheduled to arrive at Navy Pier at approximately 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5. However, there are no public events scheduled for Thursday; a “Grand Arrival” event outlined below is scheduled the morning of Friday, December 6. The official tree offload ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, December 7.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2024 Date Posted: 12.03.2024 08:52 Story ID: 486466 Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN