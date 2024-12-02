Supporting the Ship: SERF Keeps USS John C. Stennis Ready for the Fight

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) continues through its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), the continuous effort to rebuild the ship isn’t the only work taking place. Equipment throughout the ship is either replaced or refurbished during this maintenance phase.



The majority of the ships maintenance takes place at Newport News Shipyard (NNS), but there are critical efforts taking place at warehouses away from NNS, like the Support Equipment Rework Facility (SERF). Located at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Portsmouth, Virginia, SERF is one of several locations supporting Stennis, but they also support the operational fleet as well.



The facility ensures ground support equipment removed from ships undergoing extensive maintenance are in optimal condition and prepared to be sent back to those ships or to currently operational ships. The extensive process ensures equipment undergoes inspection, repair and refurbishment to ensure it meets operational standards. It’s also in place to help prevent mechanical failures that could jeopardize missions or endanger personnel.



“This meticulous process allows us to keep the equipment in top shape, making sure we can rely on our gear when it matters the most,” said Stennis Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Jessica Shelton, who oversees SERF operations.



Shelton, who first worked at SERF as an airman 19 years ago, has a long history with the facility. Her first command was aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) while it was in the shipyard. Since then, she dedicated her career to ensuring Navy equipment is mission-ready. Nearly two decades later, she is back in the same location fulfilling a critical role in Stennis’ RCOH process.



“I really enjoy working with my hands,” Shelton said. “When I first started in the Navy, I saw the importance of fixing our equipment. That job had to be done.”



SERF also supports deployed ships by exchanging broken equipment for readily available, fully operational gear. When damaged items return to the warehouse, Sailors check for corrosion or other issues. If problems are found, the equipment is stripped down, treated, and repaired.



Sailors work alongside civilian contractors at the facility who assist in the process by repairing components before the equipment is returned to the Sailors for acceptance or transfer inspections. They SERF team also performs sandblasting, painting and reassembly of equipment prior to inspection. These inspections ensure that all items meet Navy standards and are ready to reenter service.



“When we get back to being operational, all of our gear will be good to go,” said Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Frank Galaviz, who has worked at SERF for three years. “We should have minimal discrepancies with the gear so we can accomplish the mission.”



Galaviz recalls his time onboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in 2018, where he saw the same equipment he maintains today be put to the test in addressing an issue with a helicopter onboard.



“If it supports the aircraft, we have equipment for it,” Galaviz said. “That’s our job as Aviation Support Equipment Technicians—to ensure anything that supports aircraft operations is ready to go.”



The readiness of the fleet relies on the capabilities of Sailors and civilians at SERF.



“Without facilities like SERF, ships wouldn’t be ready for the fight,” Shelton said. “It’s our job to make sure that equipment is in the best condition when it’s needed most.”

