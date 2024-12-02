NMCB 1’s Inventory Team Tackles Logistical Challenges to Strengthen Fleet Readiness

In the high-stakes world of naval operations, success depends on having the right tools in the right place at the right time.



For the Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, this mission happens behind the scenes but is vital to the Navy’s overall readiness.



“I used to think inventory was just a matter of numbers,” said Utilitiesman 1st Class Jessica Mills. “But now I see how each item has its place in the bigger mission.”



Mills and her inventory team at NMCB 1 are the ones making sure that every essential piece of equipment, from heavy-duty construction tools to mission-critical supplies, are accounted for and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Using the Defense Property Accountability System (DPAS), NMCB 1’s inventory team tackles complex logistical challenges so that the fleet can focus on its primary mission: provide task-tailored, adaptable, and combat effective construction and engineering that support objectives globally and enable logistics for naval services.



Mills said that if the battalion was called to pack up and deploy, DPAS shows them exactly what they have and where it is, which translates directly into quicker mobilization.



“That’s what the Seabee motto, ‘Can do!’ is all about,” said Mills.



But this mission of accountability isn’t simple.



With an inventory of over 4.6 million items, worth a staggering $142.7 million, NMCB 1’s inventory team ensures that everything is where it needs to be, aligning resources and making sure that, from the smallest tool to the largest vehicle, everything is available and operational.



The team faces some unique challenges in managing this inventory.



"Over the years, three different battalions have handled this inventory, which means we sometimes find tool kits in unexpected places or even containers that don’t match their contents," says Mills. “And then there’s the DPAS system itself. It’s a powerful tool, but like any new software, there is a lot to learn.”



Mills said that’s where training comes into play which is critical for NMCB 1 with so many people on constant rotation.



“The online training gives us a foundation,” Mills notes, “but on-the-job training is what really matters. You learn the DPAS system’s quirks and shortcuts as you go.”



Since no two inventories are exactly alike, on-the-job learning is essential for adapting to new challenges and ensuring smooth handovers when personnel rotate.



“We’re constantly discovering new tricks that make the system easier to use,” said Mills.



Despite these obstacles, the team remains committed to accuracy and finding ways to make the system work for them. This type of approach is crucial for operating in different combatant commands around the globe.



Forward deployed to Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, NMCB 1 has a big responsibility: they support not only their own missions, but also those of the European Command (EUCOM), African Command (AFRICOM), and Central Commands (CENTCOM). Proper documentation in the DPAS system and on paper ensures that equipment can move smoothly through various hands and deployed units.



“It’s not just about tracking things on paper,” Mills explains. “Our work has to be clear and organized so that, if we’re called on to support a real-world event, we can quickly pull together the right tools for a rapid response team.”



NMCB 1 is one of three battalions that fall under operational command 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR). Along with providing leadership and oversight, 22 NCR plays a key role in coordinating resources, transportation, equipment and supplies for NMCB 1. This logistical partnership ensures that deployed units like NMCB 1 remains ready, resilient, and equipped to answer the call wherever they are needed.



"It’s a heavy lift, and we really appreciate the outstanding work that NMCB 1 has undertaken to ensure the inventory accountability that underscores readiness for themselves and future units that will rely on this equipment," said Cdr. Robert Paul, 22 NCR’s logistics officer.



Paul said that NMCB 1’s ability to support different commands within EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM shows how critical inventory management is to 22 NCR’s mission.



“The 22 NCR and NMCB 1 teams are enabling the Naval Construction Force (NCF) to further support to Combatant Commander objectives in three separate areas of operations,” said Paul. “Every operation comes with a list of material requirements. If we need something, we need to know where it is, how much we have of it, and what condition it’s in. And if we don’t have what we need, we need to know immediately so that we can find a way to get it where and when it’s needed.”



As NMCB 1 continues with DPAS initiatives, they embody Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s, Chief of Naval Operations, “Get Real, Get Better” mindset, which values transparency, continuous improvement, and creative problem-solving. Their work enhances the strength and adaptability of the NCF, helping it stay prepared for evolving mission needs.



22 NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied, and partner interests.

