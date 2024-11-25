YN2 Ken Go Reenlists: A Story of Dedication and Excellence

From the bustling streets of Cebu City, Philippines to the corridors of NAVFAC Washington, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ken Go's journey in the U.S. Navy exemplifies the power of embracing change and seizing opportunities. Born in 1991 as the youngest of four siblings in the Philippines, Go's path to military service began after his move to the United States in 2016.



After a brief stint in West Hollywood's real estate sector, Go made the bold decision to enlist in the Navy—a choice that would transform his life.



"Joining the Navy was a choice I made to push myself beyond my comfort zone," he reflects. "Looking back, I'm glad I took the leap. It's been a journey of self-discovery and growth, revealing capabilities I never knew I had."



In his two years at NAVFAC Washington, Go has distinguished himself through his exceptional team management skills. His most notable achievement came during the Field Training Exercise, where he led a team of 10 Seabees to complete the tent decks project ahead of schedule. This accomplishment contributed to his Battalion earning the prestigious Battle "E" award.



Despite the challenges of military life, particularly deployments and family separation, Go maintains his resilience through regular video calls with loved ones, including his wife, Maria and their five-year old daughter, Cassandra. "I've learned to overcome this by staying closely connected with them, of communicating every chance I get," he shares. "I also focus on embracing the present time, finding enjoyment and looking for the positive aspects of wherever I am."



When not serving his country, Go finds solace in cycling through Washington D.C.'s urban landscape and the scenic trails of Virginia and Maryland. His favorite phrase is one he heard from Naval Sea Systems Command Master Chief Blake Schimmel, "The best place to be is wherever you’re at right now," which identifies with Go’s philosophy of making the most of every situation.



To aspiring Sailors, Go's advice is straightforward: "Just go for it!" He emphasizes the importance of asking questions and embracing leadership opportunities, while advocating for expanded mental health resources within the Navy. Through mentorship and continuous self-improvement, Go exemplifies the modern Sailor's dedication to both personal growth and service excellence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2024 Date Posted: 12.03.2024 05:43 Story ID: 486457 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YN2 Ken Go Reenlists: A Story of Dedication and Excellence, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.