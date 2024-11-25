Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $81 Million Contract for Waterfront Projects

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii has awarded an $81 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification to Moffatt & Nichol – Burns & McDonnell Hawaii, Honolulu, on Nov. 25.

    This modification covers architect-engineer services for various waterfront projects across Hawaii and other South Pacific Islands. Approximately 95% of the work will be performed in Hawaii, with the remaining 5% in other South Pacific locations. The contract is expected to be completed by September 2025.

    The scope of work includes:
    • Functional analysis and concept development
    • Design charrettes
    • Design-build and design-bid-build construction solicitation documents
    • Cost estimates
    • Technical surveys and reports, including site engineering investigations
    • Collateral equipment procurement
    • Comprehensive interior design, including structural interior design and furniture, fixtures, and equipment
    • Post-construction award services

    This award increases the contract’s total cumulative value to $180 million. No task orders are being issued at this time, and no funds will be obligated upon award. Funding will come from Navy operation and maintenance and military construction funds, which will be allocated as individual task orders are issued.

    NAVFAC Hawaii, based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, serves as the contracting authority.

    For more information, visit:
    NAVFAC Hawaii - https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Hawaii/
    NAVFAC - https://www.navfac.navy.mil/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 18:47
    Story ID: 486449
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $81 Million Contract for Waterfront Projects, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    contract
    JBPHH
    U.S. Navy
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Waterfront project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download