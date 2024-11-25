NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $81 Million Contract for Waterfront Projects

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii has awarded an $81 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification to Moffatt & Nichol – Burns & McDonnell Hawaii, Honolulu, on Nov. 25.



This modification covers architect-engineer services for various waterfront projects across Hawaii and other South Pacific Islands. Approximately 95% of the work will be performed in Hawaii, with the remaining 5% in other South Pacific locations. The contract is expected to be completed by September 2025.



The scope of work includes:

• Functional analysis and concept development

• Design charrettes

• Design-build and design-bid-build construction solicitation documents

• Cost estimates

• Technical surveys and reports, including site engineering investigations

• Collateral equipment procurement

• Comprehensive interior design, including structural interior design and furniture, fixtures, and equipment

• Post-construction award services



This award increases the contract’s total cumulative value to $180 million. No task orders are being issued at this time, and no funds will be obligated upon award. Funding will come from Navy operation and maintenance and military construction funds, which will be allocated as individual task orders are issued.



NAVFAC Hawaii, based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, serves as the contracting authority.



