NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards $113.6 Million Contract for Facility Renovation on Philadelphia Navy Yard Annex

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Fort Washington, Pennsylvania a $113,662,044 firm-fixed price contract for facility renovation on Philadelphia Navy Yard Annex.



This contract provides for, but is not limited to, the following elements: land-based engineering and supporting infrastructure.



Work will be performed primarily in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Work is estimated to be completed by August 2027. The maximum dollar value, including the base price and 12 options, is $115,594,114.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 (Navy) funds in the amount of $113,662,044 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with two offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-C-2501).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



