Wounded Warriors Heal Through Music, Comedy and Visual Arts

Photo By Robert Hammer | U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior staff, participants and supporters enjoy the music of Mango Warrior during the annual Wounded Warrior Day of Healing event held at the National Harbor on Nov. 18 sponsored by the Air Force Wounded Warrior program.

The National Capital Region played host to wounded warriors from around the world participating in a week-long event celebrating comradery and recovery—starting with the Air Force Wounded Warrior Care Fair and Day of Healing in National Harbor, Maryland, on Nov. 18, 2024.



Finding outlets to express themselves through performing and visual arts, participants performed musical overtures, comedy routines, and showcased a variety of artwork during the opening event.



Adaptive athletes also showcased their athletic skills and teamwork through a variety of sporting events held at Joint Base Andrews throughout the week.



The event was sponsored by the U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior program, as part of the Department of Defense Warrior Care Month celebration this month. The Theme for this year is “Show of Strength” to reflect a renewed focus on resiliency.



“What a powerful moment and an honor it was to attend the Air Force Wounded Warrior National Day of Healing,” said Susan Orsega, deputy assistant secretary of defense for health services policy and oversight. “I was awestruck to witness the immeasurable comradery, compassion, and connection with the airmen and Guardians. After spending time with the organizers and service members, I am heartened by how the program provides a healing place for many who need physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual grounding.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Tre' Irick, director of the Air Force Wounded Warrior program, highlighted the significance of the Day of Healing by stating, "The Day of Healing honors and recognizes both warriors and their caregivers for their unwavering support and incredible journeys."



This event, starting with the Day of Healing, provided an invaluable opportunity for new program participants to embark on their recovery journey. Through a series of activities, the program aimed to support, inspire, and empower these warriors as they navigate their paths to healing and resilience, he said.



Helping Others Laugh Therapeutic for Wounded Warrior Comedians



Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brett Robinson, who got into comedy after leaving the military in 2013 following a high-stress deployment to Yemen, performed his comedy routine titled, “Resiliency Through Laughter.”



“I started to do comedy on the advice of my mental health therapist, where I reluctantly got sent to, because I was in a pretty dark place,” Robinson said. “My friends and family also encouraged me. I have always been known as the funny guy.”



He says he was inspired by his father’s sense of humor. “I see comedy as a way to navigate my own trauma and anxiety.”



He finds joy in making others laugh and views comedy as a tool for personal expression and connection.



Though he has performed around the world in large venues and festivals, he says performing for his fellow veterans is where he gets his biggest sense of being and accomplishment.



Working with the Air Force, and its wounded warrior program, has given him the opportunity to teach others that sometimes it’s okay to laugh.



“It’s okay to laugh at PTSD, because it’s our PTSD,” said Robinson. “Comedy is a chance for me to give others an opportunity to laugh, because we need to laugh more. I like to provide opportunities for people to give themselves the opportunity to laugh. I don’t do it just for me, I do it for you.”



Another aspect of the wounded warrior program he enjoys, is the camaraderie and friendships that he has made with other wounded warriors.



He recently met, and has been helping another wounded warrior, with her healing process through comedy.



Lindsay Woods, a retired U.S. Air Force nurse, discovered the wounded warrior program in 2023, when she was trying to work through her own struggle with PTSD.



She sees the program as a supportive community for those facing challenges, and believes in the therapeutic and social benefits of humor.



“I've always just used comedy to cope and have fun,” said Woods. “My family grew up just cracking jokes all the time, that's how we've just communicated. Just crack a joke, make people feel better sort of thing.”



She was introduced to the program through her regional care coordinator.



“Going to my first event, I realized I'm not the only one going through stuff like this, and finally feeling seen and being around people who understand what it's like to feel like you're just kind of cast off and kicked to the curb by your employer. After losing something that I worked my entire life for, comedy has helped me cope, but also it gave me a lot of connections. I think that's probably the most important part of the program, is making those connections.”



Rock to Recovery Instrumental to Wounded Warriors Through Music



Through a partnership with the nonprofit, Rock to Recovery, the wounded warrior program offers their beneficiaries an opportunity to explore their grief and recovery through the exploration of rock music.



Participants create a band by writing and recording songs together with the help of professional musicians, many of which have gone through their own mental health and addiction struggles, according to Sonny Mayo, a co-founder of Rock to Recovery.



“We are a music program, but unlike traditional music therapy, we actually get you all playing in a band,” said Mayo. “We help people heal and transform their lives in the powerful experience of writing, playing and performing music as a group.”



Retired U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jess Derhammer has been participating in a Rock to Recovery band with other wounded warriors since Oct. 2023.



She said she found the program by accident after originally participating in the wounded warrior program as an adaptive athlete.



“I was in a very dark place, that I did not know I was in,” said Derhammer, when she was brought into the music program. “It made me realize I had these invisible wounds, and provided me an outlet to address them. It keeps me calm, and provides me with strength and a sense of comradery.”



For retired military nurse U.S. Air Force Capt. Christina Kang, who also participates in adaptive sports, music provided her with an additional emotional outlet when she was dealing with her unexpected exit from the military.



“The program has been monumental in my recovery process,” Kang said. “It’s very holistic, and the community is very supportive.”



Resources for Warrior Care Across the Department of Defense



Warrior Care Month, observed annually in November since 2008, gives the DOD, military departments, and collaborating organizations the opportunity to honor the strength, resilience, and contributions of wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers.



Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, in a recorded video honoring Warrior Care Month, said, “Taking care of our service members, their families and caregivers is not just a responsibility — it is a promise. We are steadfast in our commitment to their physical and mental health, supporting them every step of the way."



The observance of Warrior Care Month raises awareness of the comprehensive recovery, support programs, and resources offered through the Defense Health Agency Office of Warrior Care Recovery Coordination Program and other military service recovery care programs:

U.S. Army Recovery Care Program

U.S. Navy Wounded Warrior

U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

U.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

U.S. Special Operation Command Warrior Care Program



To watch videos from the Day of Healing and from the Air Force Wounded Warrior Regional CARE events, visit the U.S. Air Force’s Wounded Warrior home page.