From classroom to cockpit: local teachers witness 97th AMW mission

Twenty-four teachers from 11 schools around Southwest Oklahoma experienced the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s mission firsthand during a KC-135 Stratotanker flight at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 21, 2024.



The visit started with a wing mission brief from Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th AMW commander.



“This was an awesome opportunity to give back to our local community and showcase our mission to the educators who will influence the next generation of Airmen,” said Marshall.



Following the brief, the teachers took flight in a KC-135 aircraft and observed air refueling operations from the boom pod, a unique vantage point where they watched the aircraft connect mid-air.



For Wendy Howard, a science teacher at Frederick Public Schools, the experience was unforgettable.



“It was an honor to be invited on this flight, that was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” said Howard. “My favorite part was the view from the boom pod and listening to the pilots talk on their headsets.”



This engagement showcased the bond between Altus AFB and the local community, fostering mutual appreciation and understanding.



Nicole Valence, 97th AMW Public Affairs chief of community engagement and military spouse, highlighted the role teachers play in supporting military families.



“Military kids go through a lot due to the challenges associated with moving, including transferring schools and having to make new friends,” she said. “Teachers make that transition easier and we truly appreciate what they do to help military connected students succeed.”

