Annual EOD training tackles emerging threats

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel with the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron completed an intensive field training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 12-15, 2024.



The four-day training involved three teams of three technicians, supported by five observer-controllers, working through 20 intricate scenarios. These included improvised devices such as 3D-printed ordnance, weaponized drones and other threats modeled after real-world intelligence and current events.



“This exercise challenges us to confront evolving threats while refining the skills that ensure mission success,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Moises Gonzalez, 87th CES explosive ordnance technician. “Incorporating emerging technologies, like drones and improvised munitions, reflects the dynamic nature of the challenges we face on today’s battlefield.”



EOD personnel regularly train with other military branches to share expertise and improve interoperability.



While this year’s exercise included only the 514th Reserve EOD unit due to logistical constraints, joint-service collaboration remains a top priority. Previous iterations welcomed participation from both U.S Army and U.S. Navy EOD units.



The 87th CES EOD is among Air Mobility Command’s busiest units, responding weekly to calls for unexploded ordnance, suspicious packages and drone-related incidents across the tri-state area,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Riddensdale, 87th CES explosive ordnance disposal technician. “We’ve rendered mutual aid across 77 emergency responses so far this year, and the team frequently deploys to address critical missions in hazardous domains worldwide.”



EOD training begins with a rigorous course at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, known for its high standards and high attrition rate. The training prepares specialists to neutralize a range of threats, from conventional military ordnance to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards.



"This is a demanding yet rewarding field," Riddensdale said. "We’re accepting cross-trainees at staff sergeant and below. For those considering a career in EOD, opportunities exist for both initial enlistment and cross-training.”



By neutralizing hazardous unexploded ordnance and adapting to modern threats, EOD technicians continue to serve as one of the DoD’s most essential bulwarks. The 87th CES EOD’s innovative approach to training shows they have their finger firmly on the pulse of the ever-changing era of Great Power Competition.

