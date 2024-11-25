YEAR IN REVIEW: Army pays tribute to heroes

WASHINGTON — As the Army moves closer to its 250th birthday, the service and the Department of Defense took time in 2024 to honor heroes from throughout its storied history.



President Joe Biden posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers Pvt. Philip Gephart Shadrach and Pvt. George Davenport Wilson for their heroism and courage during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862.



Each Soldier’s oldest living relative accepted the award on their behalf during a ceremony at the White House this summer. Shadrach and Wilson were part of a group of 24 Soldiers and civilians who became known as Andrews’ Raiders.



In early April 1862, James J. Andrews, a Kentucky-born civilian spy, led the group on a mission to infiltrate the South and destroy the railway and communication lines that supported the Confederacy from Georgia to Tennessee.



The mission was ultimately unsuccessful, and the men were captured following the daring locomotive chase. Andrews and seven Soldiers, including Shadrach and Wilson, were tried, convicted as spies, and then executed.



The remaining Soldiers either escaped or were released as part of a prisoner exchange. They were all bestowed the Medal of Honor, a recognition that now includes their fellow raiders Shadrach and Wilson.



CONGRESS HONORS THE 'GHOST ARMY'



Members of the secret World War II-era unit known as the Ghost Army received the Congressional Gold Medal on March 21 during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.



The 1,100-man force carried out the special mission of deceiving the German military by impersonating other U.S. Army assets. They used inflatable tanks, sound trucks and fake radio transmissions to manipulate their adversaries, often operating close to the front lines.



The Army brought in painters, sound technicians, and actors to help the Ghost Army accomplish its mission. Their story was kept secret for decades until it was declassified in 1996.



Congress honored Ghost Army veterans from the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and 3133rd Signal Service Company for their significant contributions during the war. Since the American Revolution, Congress has commissioned gold medals as its highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions.



D-DAY 80th ANNIVERSARY



Service members from across the Department of Defense gathered in Normandy, France this summer to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces launched the largest air, land and sea military invasion in history.



The commemoration was filled with a full week of ceremonies to pay tribute to the heroes who fought to liberate Europe during World War II. Soldiers assigned to commands historically linked to D-Day participated in more than 100 events, including a parachute jump from WWII-era C-47 planes.



U.S. senior officials and allied nation leaders also took part in the festivities.



“Eighty years later, we thank the young Americans who took the beaches, who helped liberate France, and who helped free this continent from Nazi tyranny,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. “We thank every Allied warrior who fought for freedom on June 6, 1944. And we thank the American and Allied veterans who have rallied once more on the shores of Normandy.”



The number of these heroes at D-Day anniversary events in Normandy each year is diminishing, but the admiration for their service and sacrifice endures.



SGT. MITCHELL STOUT'S LEGACY



The Army renamed the Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense system this summer after Sgt. Mitchell W. Stout, a Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War.



Stout sacrificed his life protecting his fellow Soldiers. He grabbed a grenade thrown into their bunker and ran for the exit. As he reached the door the grenade exploded, but by holding it close to his body, he was able to shield the other Soldiers from the blast.



The Army plans to field 144 air defense systems to four battalions by the end of 2024 with an additional 18 systems for training, operational spares, and testing. Incremental upgrades to the system will feature enhanced effects including directed energy, and improved missiles and ammunition.



NEWEST ARMORED FIGHTING VEHICLE HONORS HEROES



In April, the Army christened its newest armored fighting vehicle, the M10 Booker, after two decorated Soldiers. The vehicle platform is named for Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. Robert D. Booker, who perished in World War II; and Distinguished Service Cross recipient Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, who died from injuries sustained in Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Developed under an accelerated program, the M10 Booker boasts modern technologies for light infantry formations. The tank offers greater survivability, improved threat detection at longer ranges, and off-road maneuverability. Equipped with a 105mm cannon and other weaponry, it provides Soldiers with powerful direct-fire capabilities.



“The Army is undertaking its most significant transformation in several decades to dominate in large-scale combat operations in a multidomain environment, and the M10 Booker is a crucial part of that transformation,” said Mr. Doug Bush, the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology.



The first vehicles were delivered in February and will undergo extensive testing over the next two years, including firing drills, extreme weather simulations, and live-fire exercises. Following a successful operational test with the 82nd Airborne Division, the first M10 Booker company will be deployed in the summer of 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2024 Date Posted: 12.02.2024 13:53 Story ID: 486429 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YEAR IN REVIEW: Army pays tribute to heroes, by Christopher Hurd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.