Efforts to refloat the Motor Vessel Tim S. Dool continue in the St. Lawrence Seaway

CLEVELAND — Efforts to refloat the M/V Tim S. Dool are ongoing following its grounding in the St. Lawrence Seaway on Saturday, November 23.



The vessel remains stable, and there have been no reports of injury or pollution as a result of the incident.



The Tim S. Dool was enroute through the Seaway with a load of wheat grain when it ran aground in U.S. waters southwest of the Eisenhower Lock, near Massena, New York. The vessel is located outside of the navigation channel, and the St. Lawrence Seaway continues to operate normally with no interruptions to traffic.



The U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, and the National Response Corporation have coordinated efforts to complete an underwater survey to assess the feasibility of safely pulling the vessel free from the bed of the channel without damaging the hull. Once the survey was complete, three tugs attempted to pull the M/V Tim S. Dool free on Friday, November 29.



Initial efforts to free the vessel were unsuccessful and plans are being made to remove part of its cargo to lighten the ship before a second attempt to refloat it is made.



There is currently a vessel speed reduction area for all vessel traffic in the vicinity of the M/V Tim S. Dool and the waterway will be evaluated for any potential brief closures to facilitate cargo removal operations once the plan is in place.



The cause of the grounding is under investigation.



For any media inquiries, please contact Lt. Phillip Gurtler at: (516) 216-2888 or Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

