USS John C. Stennis Soccer Team Unites Sailors Through Competition and Camaraderie

NORFOLK, Va. — Representing the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Norfolk League is about more than just soccer for the Sailors who lace up their cleats on game day. It’s a way to humanize their roles, foster camaraderie, and unwind from the demands of naval life—all while the aircraft carrier undergoes its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia.



The team, which has a rich history even in its short existence, won the Norfolk League championship, the team’s second championship won this year. For the team’s head coach, Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Francisco Garcia, he doesn’t see soccer as wins or losses but as an invaluable tool for building connections and morale.



“As a coach and player it makes me beyond proud that within seven months of establishing the team we have been able to come together from all different backgrounds and skill sets to win against other commands in Norfolk,” explained Garcia. “This team isn’t just about soccer—it’s about creating bonds and giving our Sailors a positive outlet. When we step onto the field, we’re representing the Stennis, and that’s something we all take pride in.”



●Representing the Ship with Pride



Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tyrique Willis, a midfielder who has been playing soccer since he was 11, shares Garcia’s sentiment.



“We represent the Stennis, we wear our jerseys with pride because it’s our ship,” said Willis. “When we play against other ships, it’s like representing your family.”



Garcia highlighted the unique opportunity soccer provides for Sailors to strengthen relationships beyond their day-to-day duties.



“On the field, rank doesn’t matter as much,” Garcia said. “You see the human side of people—how they lead, how they support each other. That builds a level of trust that translates back to the ship.”



●Balancing Soccer and Navy Life



The team faces challenges in maintaining a competitive edge while juggling Navy responsibilities.



“The biggest challenge is getting everyone’s schedules to align,” Willis said. “Between duty days, leave, and other responsibilities, it’s tough to coordinate practices and games.”



Garcia praised the team’s dedication in overcoming these hurdles.



“It’s not easy, but we make it work because we’re committed to the team,” he said. “We’ve built a system where everyone contributes, and that helps us stay organized and competitive.”



To prepare for matches, the team focuses on strategy and fundamentals.



“We go over formations, roles, and field scenarios,” Willis explained. “At practice, we run drills, work on passing, and scrimmage to build our chemistry.”



●Memorable Rivalries and Proudest Moments



The Norfolk based Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) became one of the team’s rivals, a challenge Garcia relishes.



“They’re one of the strongest teams in the league, and every game against them pushes us to be better,” Garcia said. “Last season, they beat us in the final seconds, but those are the kinds of matches that drive us to improve.”



Despite tough competition, the Stennis team has had its share of triumphs. Winning the Langley League remains a highlight for both Garcia and the players.



“That win was a huge milestone for us,” Garcia said. “It showed the potential of this team and what we can achieve when we work together.”



●Soccer as a Mental Escape



For many players, soccer provides a mental break from Navy life.



“Life aboard the Stennis is unique, but soccer gives us a chance to unwind,” Willis said. “It’s still tied to the ship’s purpose, but it’s more about having fun and enjoying the game.”



Garcia emphasized the importance of this balance for the team’s success.



“Soccer is a way to reset,” Garcia said. “It’s not just physical; it’s mental. It helps our Sailors clear their heads and come back to their duties with renewed energy.”



●Building Camaraderie and Friendships



The relationships formed on the field often carry over to life aboard the ship.



“Being part of this team has brought about a lot of friendships,” Willis said. “It’s a chance to see your shipmates in a different light and build connections you might not have otherwise.”



Garcia noted how the team’s inclusivity fosters a strong sense of belonging.



“When someone misses a game or practice, the team makes sure to fill them in,” he said. “We don’t let anyone feel left out. That kind of support keeps everyone motivated and connected.”



●Advice for New Players



For new Sailors interested in joining the team, Garcia encourages them to take the leap.



“My advice is simple—show up, have fun, and be part of something bigger,” Garcia said. “You don’t need to be the best player; you just need to have the right attitude.”



Willis echoed Garcia’s words.



“Come to unwind from work, and everything else will fall into place,” Willis said.



●Looking Ahead



Soccer remains more than just a group of players. Under Garcia’s leadership, it has become a symbol of teamwork, pride, and the enduring spirit of Navy Sailors. With those values in place, Team Stennis looks to defend their Norfolk League Title next season.



“When we play, we’re not just representing ourselves—we’re representing the Stennis,” Garcia said. “And that’s something we take seriously, both on and off the field.”

