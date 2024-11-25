Naval Station Norfolk AMC Terminal reopens renovated USO centers

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Air Mobility Command (AMC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated United Services Organizations (USO) centers located throughout the AMC Terminal, Nov. 6, 2024.



Collaborating with Lowes Home Improvement team, the USO renovated and revamped the AMC Terminals two USO center hubs with a much need modernization. The USO received an estimated $80,000 from the Hometown Project Grant, to fund the renovations.



The improvements took over 70 days to complete but once finished the AMC Terminal’s USO now included amenities such as newly furnished lounges, new lactation rooms, furniture, televisions, increased storage, charging stations along with flooring and lighting and a playroom for children.



The ribbon cutting ceremony began with opening remarks from Kenneth Miller, the Area Operations Manager Southern Virginia US Mid-Atlantic, who thanked the contribution provided by their partners.



“We are extremely thankful to Lowes and the Hometown Project grant that they have provided for us. This was a labor extensive project that could not have been done without their help,” said Miller. “I think all of our service members and their families will be pleased with the big difference that has been made.”



Following Miller, Capt. Ray Glenn, NAVSTA Norfolk’s executive officer took to the podium to deliver his gratitude for the work completed by the team.



“Partnerships like this between the USO, Naval Station Norfolk and Lowes that really speak to what America is about,” said Glenn “I’ve seen personally how these grants do affect more than just the service members, they effect the community as well. For the Sailors of Air Terminal, a lot of this work was done by them with the help of the USO and Lowes, so I really appreciate that. Across Naval Station Norfolk our Sailors go above and beyond every day serving the fleet.”



Once Glenn had concluded his speech, John Falin, the Executive Director of USO Mid-Atlantic, and Eric Marler, Lowes District Manager for Northern North Carolina and Eastern Virginia, also gave remarks thanking Sailors and volunteers for their hard work.



Concluding the event, the trio of Glenn, Falin and Marler cut a ceremonial ribbon to officially reopen the centers to the guests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.02.2024 11:58 Story ID: 486414 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Norfolk AMC Terminal reopens renovated USO centers, by PO3 Jessica Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.