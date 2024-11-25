Keep Some Jingle in Your Pocket With Military Discounts and Holiday Budgeting

Spending time with loved ones and sharing cherished traditions are what make holidays special. But seasonal festivities often come with a high price tag, and nothing dampens the holiday spirit like not having enough money to take part in time-honored family activities.



One way service members and families can keep their spirits high is by setting up a holiday budget through a free consultation with a Military OneSource financial counselor.



“We think of the holidays sometimes as just gifts, but in today’s inflationary war that’s the smallest part of the expense,” said Military OneSource Financial Counselor Michael Whitely.



“Now, we’ve got travel. I mean, with the military being spread all over the world and families spread apart, there’s going to be travel expense and along with that, holiday meals, holiday entertainment. Look at everything about the holidays and it consists of a lot more than just gift giving.”



Whitely talks about this and more on the Military OneSource podcast, Smart Holiday Spending: Enjoy the Season Without Breaking the Bank. (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/podcasts/military-onesource/budgeting-during-the-holiday-season/)



Cost-saving military benefits

In addition to free financial counseling, Whitely recommends service members and their families take advantage of military discounts on travel, groceries, gifts and more.



American Forces Travel

Service members can cut expenses by making American Forces Travel (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/travel-lodging/american-forces-travel/) their first stop when planning their holiday travel this season. This one-stop booking site offers military discounts on flights, cruises, hotel rooms and car rentals. The military community can also score great deals on sports, concert and theater tickets.



Service members and families can find extra savings throughout the 2024 holiday season when American Forces Travel celebrates its five-year anniversary with special week-long discounts, such as a sale on car rentals from Dec. 3-10.



Commissions help fund MWR programs, so service members can support the military community while also saving money.



Commissary

Special foods are a highlight of holiday get-togethers, but the costs can add up. Whether service members are gathering ingredients for a festive meal or just need a tray of cookies for a holiday party, they’ll save about 25% over other grocery stores by shopping at the commissary.



Other ways for service members and their families to save both money and time at the commissary include:



Looking for special offers and holiday discounts

Exploring the product displays at the end of each aisle for holiday-related items at extra-low prices

Taking advantage of Commissary CLICK2GO (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/commissary-click2go/), by:

Ordering groceries online or through the CLICK2GO mobile app, and picking them up curbside

Using Electronic Benefits Transfer/Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program payments when placing CLICK2GO orders

Visiting the commissary website (https://shop.commissaries.com/) for sales flyers, coupons, dietician-approved recipes and more

The exchange

Buying gifts at competitive, tax-free prices at the local installation’s exchange is another way to save. The exchange carries everything from electronics and clothing to home décor items and toys.



If it’s on a gift list, chances are it’s at the exchange. And if service members shop the exchange online, they can also get free shipping on purchases of more than $49 with their Military STAR credit card.



A large portion of the profit from these purchases goes right back to the installation.



Service members can find their online service branch exchange here:



Army and Air Force Exchange Service (https://www.shopmyexchange.com/deals)

Marine Corps Exchange (https://www.mymcx.com/)

Navy Exchange Service Command (https://www.mynavyexchange.com/)



Other ways to save money

For more money-saving ideas, service members and families can check out the Military OneSource article, Tips for Military Families to Save on Holiday Spending.



In the end, families can keep financial challenges from dampening their holiday spirit by budgeting wisely and taking advantage of military discounts, which can keep their bank accounts healthy and allow them to focus on the joys of the holiday season.



