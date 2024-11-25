Dover AFB holds first iteration of First Term Officer Course

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Longmire, far left, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Longmire, far left, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, poses with First Term Officer Course graduates on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 1, 2024. The three-day course was geared towards equipping first term officers with essential information for integrating into the 436th AW mission, learning leadership skills and fostering personal development; all while building a supportive network of peer relations. (Courtesy Photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blacking out identification badges.) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. -- Twelve Officers assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing graduated the first iteration of First Term Officer Course on November 1, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The first-term officers covered 17 classes and included guest panels from the 5/6 Council, Company Grade Officers Council, First Sergeants Council and Top III Council.



The course was geared towards equipping first term officers with essential information for integrating into the 436th AW mission, learning leadership skills and fostering personal development; all while building a supportive network of peer relations.



“This course levels the playing field by minimally providing all new officers with a foundational understanding of the base’s mission, resources, and tools they need to take care of themselves and their Airmen,” said Capt. Darien Johnson-Umodu, 436th Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services flight commander. “It also allows them to learn from the mistakes of others, helping them to avoid some of the same pitfalls.”



Johnson-Umodu says she was inspired by her experience as a brand-new second lieutenant at her first duty station in Barksdale AFB, Louisiana.



“When I arrived at my first duty assignment, Barksdale AFB, I was offered a similar course that was available to all newly arrived lieutenants called the Lieutenant Professional Development Program,” said Johnson-Umodu. “I found it extremely valuable as it not only introduced us to various key resources and offices on base, but it also provided us an opportunity to interact with senior leaders who shared their expectations, perspectives, and most importantly, their experiences.”



Now, as the 436th FSS Sustainment Services flight commander, she set out to create a course inspired by her experience as a young company grade officer.



“When I arrived at Dover AFB, I realized we didn't yet have the same program, so I set out to create a solution,” she said. “While the first iteration of this course could use some fine-tuning, I believe that as long as there are CGOs and other offices willing to facilitate and support, the course can be offered to all new accessions on a more regular basis.”



While FTOC is in its early development stages, Johnson-Umodu emphasizes the importance of FTOs taking advantage of the course and learning from leadership at all levels.



“I think it is crucial that FTOs attend this course because being a new officer often comes with a steep learning curve,” said Johnson-Umodu. “Because all aspects are not always intuitive, we may not always know what’s expected or where to find the resources that will help us grow into the role. While many officers learn by trial and error, some don’t have the same opportunities.”



The course brought together FTOs from seven different career fields. The three-day course gave FTOs the opportunity to step away from their primary job to focus on developing themselves.



“One of the most important lessons new officers can take from this course is understanding the value of their leadership, regardless of how small their initial responsibilities may seem,” said Johnson-Umodu. “The greatest expectation for new officers is to learn, and they should take this time seriously. However, it is also important that they balance that responsibility with enjoying the experience of being new and embracing all growth that comes with it.”



Although the FTOs graduated with a variety of development and leadership skills that included leading the enlisted core and civilians, good officership and professionalism and taking care of self, they will use the newfound knowledge to continue to develop Airmen and execute the 436th AW mission.



“In the end, I believe this course is worthwhile for both the speakers and the attendees,” said Johnson-Umodu. “With that, the course will only be as good as the facilitators and speakers make it, but I am confident that anyone who participates will only leave better equipped for their next step as leaders.”