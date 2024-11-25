MARFORK hosts Gifts for Hope

Photo By 1st Lt. Gianni Scales | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ismael Bamba, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S....... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Gianni Scales | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ismael Bamba, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Hemme, a career planner with MARFORK, poses for a photo alongside a civilian during the Gifts for Hope toy drive at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2024. Gifts for Hope is an annual two-day toy drive that MARFORK hosts in partnership with the Seoul Children’s Welfare Committee during the holidays to collect and donate gifts to orphans in South Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Gianni Scales) see less | View Image Page

"Would you like to make a diﬀerence?" This question could be heard coming from U.S. Marines clad in dress blues amidst a lively display of service members, civilians, and families lining up in multiple stores to prepare for the holidays. As many bought the latest gifts for their families, many more stopped before a single scarlet table labeled "Gifts for Hope" to support a cause helmed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Nov.29-30, 2024.



In partnership with the Seoul Welfare Children Committee, MARFORK created the "Gifts for Hope" initiative where, for two days, U.S. Marines collect, package, and distribute donations to disadvantaged orphans in South Korea. Marines with MARFORK took the time to give back to the local community by donating a gift or working to collect donations near the merchandise mart section of the main postal exchange at USAG Humphreys. In the early afternoon, Marines dressed in their dress blue bravos, set up a donation table, and prepared a small tree decorated with small tags. The tags indicated the type of gift a potential donator could purchase for a child, and who the gift would go to.



"This is the second year we're doing something like this... there's community involvement opportunities all the time, but something like [Gifts for Hope] on this scale is something else because it's the entire Humphreys community coming together to support the local South Korean community for the holidays.", said Staﬀ Sgt. Johnathan Hemme, a career planner at MARFORK and lead planner for "Gifts for Hope."



Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, Commander of MARFORK, and Sgt. Maj. Ismael G. Bamba, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of MARFORK, also stood alongside their Marines and participated by garnering interest for the initiative.



“It was an incredible opportunity for us to reach out to a community that have not seen this before. It wasn’t just Marines offering support, it was Americans. The outreach was incredible to see,” said Maj. Gen. Souza III.



As service members and civilians alike gathered to donate, they also took the time to sign their names on the tree tags that were placed on the donated gifts. Many donators delivered heartfelt messages to the children their gift would go to as part of the initiative to directly contribute to providing holiday cheer for children at locations such as the Eden I. Vill Orphanage in Seongdong Gu, Seoul, South Korea.



"It is always great to be a part of a group of Marines who aim to make a difference in the world…If you give a Marine an opportunity, we will make a difference, it doesn’t matter how big or small. Being part of a unit that not only cares for its service members but also cares about citizens of South Korea that may need more hope than most was a touching, honorable, and memorable moment for me. It was meaningful to impact a child’s life," said Sgt. Maj. Bamba.



MARFORK's newfound holiday tradition of delivering joy to less fortunate youth stand as a testament to one of many ways U.S. Marines seek to serve their community and make a diﬀerence in any clime and place.