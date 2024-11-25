Hospital Corpsman Meritoriously Advanced to 2nd Class

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Maurice Brown | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Micaela Wittgow, of Tigard, Oregon, meritoriously advanced...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Maurice Brown | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Micaela Wittgow, of Tigard, Oregon, meritoriously advanced to the rank of 2nd class petty officer in recognition for her outstanding performance and dedication at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, 11 Nov. 2024. “Being meritoriously promoted to petty officer 2nd class is a very significant achievement in my career,” said Wittgow. “It reflects my hard work and recognizes my dedication and commitment to my role.” Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Moises Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Micaela Wittgow, of Tigard, Oregon, meritoriously advanced to the rank of 2nd class petty officer in recognition for her outstanding performance and dedication.



“Being meritoriously promoted to petty officer 2nd class is a very significant achievement in my career,” said Wittgow. “It reflects my hard work and recognizes my dedication and commitment to my role.”



Wittgow enlisted in the U.S. Navy reserves after graduating from Tigard High School in 2021 and has 3 years of service. She is currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti with Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 1B.



MSRON 1B provides round-the-clock security for transiting U.S. ships and provides maritime security for assets operating in coastal waters.



“I take great pride in what I do,” said Wittgow. “I have seen everything from the common cold to a fractured spine and I have to find the best course of action to ensure our Sailors are taken care of.”



Sailors assigned to MSRON units are often called to perform tasks and take on responsibilities outside of their usual scope of work. Despite being a hospital corpsman, Wittgow has worn many different hats to ensure mission readiness.



“When we go on mission, I am qualified to take the role of either crewman or engineer of the vessel but I am always a corpsman first,” said Wittgow. “I frequently check in with my peers and will be the first to respond if there is an injury while underway.”



Wittgow and her fellow corpsmen ensure that MSRON Sailors are able to receive and administer expeditionary medical aid whether on land or at sea.



“I was given the opportunity to train both our MSRON Sailors and Djiboutian service members on basic trauma care while underway; ensuring everyone can respond appropriately to various injuries,” said Wittgow.



As a corpsman, she has been granted numerous opportunities to learn, teach and gain invaluable experience in challenging environments. Wittgow aims to pursue a career in the medical field in her civilian career.



“I have gained a lot of experience and have grown both personally and professionally since joining MSRON 1B and since being deployed,” said Wittgow. “I have had incredible opportunities to further my education and will soon be attending a Navy c-school to become an x-ray technician. That opens a lot of doors for both my Navy and civilian careers.”



