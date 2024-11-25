724th Air Mobility Squadron Keeps Global Missions Moving

The 724th Air Mobility Squadron (AMS), based at Aviano Air Base in Italy, plays a critical role in U.S. Air Force operations by ensuring the seamless movement of cargo, personnel, and equipment to support military missions around the world. As an en route station for the Air Mobility Command (AMC), the 724th AMS is essential to maintaining the operational readiness of U.S. forces across multiple theaters of operation, including U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), Africa Command (AFRICOM), and Central Command (CENTCOM).



“Our mission is unique because we are the only aerial port function at Aviano supporting the AMC mission,” said Maj. Katherine Wilson, commander of the 724th AMS. “We not only support the 31st Fighter Wing’s multiple flying units, and the 173rd Airborne Brigade—the only European-based airborne unit for the Army—but also ensure that everything leaving Aviano is safe to fly and efficiently loaded to maximize available space.”



The 724th AMS is a small but highly capable unit, with 47 assigned members and an authorized force of 50. This relatively small team is responsible for handling on average 19 air and 40 land missions each month. The variance in mission types—from transporting hazardous materials to supporting high-priority deployments—requires every airman to be highly versatile and adaptable.



“We are manned for 1/24, which means we’re capable of processing and supporting one aircraft at a time in any given 24-hour period,” said SMSgt. Justin Hatchner, the senior enlisted leader (SEL) for the 724th AMS. “But in one week, we supported three real-world deployments within USAFE, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM. Our airmen are constantly flexing to ensure mission success, no matter how complex the task.”



The squadron is also at the forefront of innovation, using a land bridge between Aviano and Ramstein Air Base in Germany to expedite the delivery of household goods and other cargo. This initiative targets cargo initially designated for air transport and diverts it to ground transportation once it arrives in-country, providing significant cost savings in time and money.



“We’ve been able to provide a $300,000 savings per month by reclassing the cargo and using a land bridge,” Wilson said. “This allows us to deliver goods faster to service members and their families, which is a win-win for everyone.”



One of the key elements of the 724th AMS’s success is communication. The squadron works closely with its base partners to ensure mission needs are met. Their ability to coordinate with other units is crucial in supporting Aviano’s dynamic mission set.



“The size of the 724th means that our airmen are trained to handle any kind of cargo that comes through the port,” said Wilson. “From hazardous or sensitive cargo that requires special handling to everyday supplies, we ensure everything is properly processed and transported safely.”



The commitment and dedication of the airmen in the 724th AMS have proven vital to the success of global U.S. military operations. Their ability to adapt to shifting mission demands, and their constant readiness make them a key asset in the Air Force’s strategic airlift capability.



“The hard work of the airmen of the 724th is a testament to our mission,” Hatchner said. “They are always working and present to ensure the job gets done, no matter the challenges. That’s the core of what we do.”

