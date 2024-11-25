Desert Hammer 2024: A Blueprint for Next-Generation Readiness

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Orozco | U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing gather for a group...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Orozco | U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing gather for a group photo at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2024, following the conclusion of Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of southern Arizona, the 944th Fighter Wing showcased the depth of its readiness and adaptability through Desert Hammer 2024, a Joint Large Force Exercise (LFE), Nov. 13-16, 2024.



This exercise, involving over 700 participants and 130 aircraft, was more than a test of operational capabilities—it was a proving ground for innovation, resilience, and collaboration. As the Air Force Reserve’s largest exercise to date, Desert Hammer is a testament to the evolving demands of modern warfare.



// Building Realism and Resilience //



For many, including Col. Chad Burdick, the Air Task Force Commander, Desert Hammer provided an unparalleled simulation of combat conditions.



“If you have not deployed, if you have not been in combat, that is exactly what that looks like. It’s exactly what it sounds like, feels like, smells like,” said Burdick.



This realism was achieved through austere environments and scenarios designed to push participants mentally, physically, and emotionally. Activities included everything from casualty evacuation to convoy operations, simulating challenges Airmen might face in real-world deployments.



Chief Master Sgt. Robert Brown-Griffin, resilience and leadership development manager from Air Force Reserve Command, praised the joint operations for their impact on teamwork and adaptability.



“They are absolutely loving this. They have an open mind...and they want to learn everything so that they can go down range,” said Brown-Griffin.



// Key Successes and Challenges //



The exercise not only demonstrated the capabilities of the 944th Fighter Wing but also revealed areas for growth.



Col. Todd Riddle, 944th FW commander, highlighted the integration of risk and innovation as central to the exercise’s objectives.



“We want to integrate risk as we’re learning about Great Power Competition and how to innovate solutions,” he said.



The collaboration across branches and with international allies added a layer of complexity, allowing participants to practice diverse scenarios like forward deployment and hot-pit refueling​, explained Master Sgt. Corry Yokley, a 944th FW exercise planner.



// Lessons Learned and Forward Focus //



From logistical planning to operational execution, the lessons of Desert Hammer are shaping the future.



Yokley emphasized the need for continued joint training.



“Never in my career have I deployed, and it’s only been the Air Force. It’s always been a joint effort,” he reflected​.



For Riddle, the exercise reaffirmed the importance of pushing limits while fostering a culture of safety and innovation.



“Our goal is to allow them to do what they see on TV and find themselves a degree of confidence in their training,” he stated​.



// A Vision for Tomorrow //



Looking ahead, the 944th FW plans to continue to push the envelope and expand the scope and complexity of Desert Hammer.



Riddle envisions it as a springboard for innovation and readiness, ensuring the wing remains at the forefront of modern military operations.



“We are ready to go into harm’s way and do whatever is needed for the team and country,” he affirmed​.



Desert Hammer 2024 was not just a milestone but a catalyst for change. It confirmed the wing’s commitment to excellence and adaptability, preparing Airmen for the uncertainties of future conflicts.



As the dust settles in southern Arizona, the lessons of Desert Hammer resonate, fueling a resolve to Forge Combat Airmen who are ready to Fly, Fight, and Win.