U.S. Marines and Sailors Participate in Bilateral Humanitarian Aid Training

Photo By Cpl. Hunter Barber | U.S. Navy HM1 Endale Gebre, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, talks with Japan Self-Defense Force service members about how to proceed with their simulated casualty during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise/Remote Island Disaster (T/RIDEX) at Ishigaki, Japan, on Dec. 1, 2024. T/RIDEX is a bilateral field-training exercise involving JSDF and U.S. military personnel, designed to increase cooperation and integration during natural disaster situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Barber)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP S. D. BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with III Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) conducted humanitarian aid/disaster response training in Ishigaki City December 1, 2024, during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise and Remote Island Disaster Exercise (T/RIDEX).



T/RIDEX is a bilateral field-training exercise involving JSDF and U.S. military personnel, designed to increase cooperation, integration and overall ability to respond quickly during natural disaster situations.



"T/RIDEX was a great opportunity to partner directly with our Japanese allies to integrate and train for natural disaster response,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Noyes, an emergency medicine physician with 3D Marine Logistics Group. “This exercise provided us a real opportunity to work together in support of helping casualties in the scenario, despite language barriers. Working with local government agencies made the training realistic and valuable, since we are ultimately there to support the local efforts.”



The U.S. Marines, sailors and JSDF worked alongside local Ishigaki-based government agencies to simulate a bilateral response to a natural disaster situation. Sailors from III MEF supported the exercise by providing medical capabilities to triage, stabilize and prepare role-playing patients for onward movement and treatment.



The bilateral Japan-U.S. medical team provided immediate care to simulated casualties, determined necessary follow-on care and evacuated to a higher echelon of care via JSDF military ambulance helicopter, when required. The training was open to the local public to observe the resources and capabilities that would be available if needed in natural disasters.



Exercises like T/RIDEX strengthen the bilateral operational capabilities between the JSDF and U.S. Marine Corps with an emphasis on interoperability and mutual support. III MEF’s continued coordination and collaboration with the JGSDF bolster and ensure national sovereignty, security and prosperity throughout the region.



