Desert Hammer 2024: Security Forces Forge the Shield of Mission Readiness

In the rugged terrain of southern Arizona, the 944th Fighter Wing concluded the largest joint force exercise in state history – Desert Hammer 2024, Nov. 13-16, 2024.



This intensive Large Force Exercise brought together over 700 personnel, 131 aircraft, and 26 flying squadrons to simulate combat scenarios and prepare for future operational challenges. Central to the exercise was the critical role played by the 944th Security Forces Squadron in defending key assets and ensuring mission success.



The exercise showcased the adaptability and effectiveness of security forces, particularly in defending expeditionary air bases under hostile conditions.



"When we're deployed, we’re looking at air base ground defense," said Major David Greene, 944th SFS commander. "We’re getting ready to go into an environment where we think we have an adversary that can compete with us on the ground."



This emphasis on securing austere locations represents a fundamental shift as the Air Force prepares for Great Power Competition against peer and near-peer adversaries.



// Advanced Training in Action //



Greene explained that the exercise tested security forces on two fronts – individual readiness and organizational strategy. For individual Airmen, the focus was on navigating harsh conditions and responding to active ground threats.



"You're tired, the conditions are harsh, you’re not sleeping anywhere comfortable, and you’re wearing gear most of the time," Greene added, highlighting the realism of the scenarios.



Role players simulated combat conditions, including attacks by opposing forces (OPFOR) that tested Airmen’s ability to engage and respond effectively.



For organizational leadership, the challenges were equally demanding. Senior leaders developed and executed operation orders, identified personnel roles, and established contingency plans to secure forward operating locations.



"Learning how to address ‘helmet fires’ that come up is very critical," said Greene, referring to the unexpected challenges that arise in a combat environment.



// A Hands-On Experience //



The immersive nature of Desert Hammer left a lasting impact on its participants according to Senior Airman Micah Griffith, a Security Forces member with the 56th Security Forces Squadron, who appreciated the collaborative environment.



"It was a good opportunity to see how other career fields operate and learn from their experiences," Griffith noted, emphasizing the value of working alongside joint and sister service teams to enhance operational efficiency.



Tech. Sgt. Daryl Thuline, 944th SFS standard evaluation assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, also highlighted the unique benefits of the Reserve component during the exercise.



"There’s nothing like going from working in an office five days a week to coming out here for five days in the desert," he said.



Thuline emphasized the adaptability of Reserve Citizen Airmen, many of whom bring valuable civilian job skills to their military roles.



"Most of the time, they don’t even know we’re reservists," he added, a testament to the seamless integration of part-time and full-time personnel.



// Pushing Boundaries for Readiness //



The exercise's success hinged on Security Forces’ ability to adapt and overcome dynamic threats.



"This is the type of training we need," Greene emphasized. "We need to make ourselves uncomfortable. Hopefully, this great power competition never kicks off. But if it does, this training will pay dividends in getting as many people home as possible."



The lessons learned during Desert Hammer extended beyond tactical skills. For young Airmen, like those trained by Thuline, the exercise offered an invaluable glimpse into the realities of combat.



"For Airmen who’ve never been in war, this is the best opportunity I’ve seen to teach them what it’s really like," Thuline said, reflecting on the importance of realistic scenarios in developing mission-ready defenders.



As the 944th FW wrapped up its historic exercise, the contributions of its security forces resonated deeply. Their adaptability, expertise, and determination demonstrated their indispensable role in enabling operational success and maintaining mission readiness in contested environments.



Desert Hammer 2024 proved not only the capabilities of the 944th FW but also the critical importance of ground security in the Air Force's evolving strategy. From defending austere locations to integrating advanced tactics, the efforts of the security forces ensured the exercise's objectives were met and paved the way for future success.



As Greene appropriately concluded, "This is a difficult situation, and for a reserve wing to push itself outside its comfort zone to do an exercise like this is no small feat."



Green added that the experience will undoubtedly shape the 944th Fighter Wing’s approach to securing the future of airpower.