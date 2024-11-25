Desert Hammer 2024: Strengthening Resilience through Spiritual, Mortuary Affairs

Courtesy Photo | 944th Fighter Wing Chaplain Capt. Matthew Bell leads a moment of reflection with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 944th Fighter Wing Chaplain Capt. Matthew Bell leads a moment of reflection with Religious Affairs and Mortuary Affairs personnel during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of southern Arizona’s rugged terrain, where strategy and strength were colliding, Desert Hammer 2024 also brought focus to an often-overlooked battlefield – the human spirit.



Over 700 participants from multiple branches and nations gathered Nov. 13-16 for the largest Large Force Exercise (LFE) in the state’s history, hosted by the 944th Fighter Wing.



While the operation showcased complex logistics and combat capabilities, the heart of the exercise lay in its human element – served by spiritual and mortuary affairs. Through their efforts, chaplains, religious affairs Airmen, and mortuary affairs Airmen highlighted the Air Force’s commitment to dignity, resilience, and honoring its service members.



Capt. Jonathan Ledbetter, 944th FW Chaplain, talked about how chaplains are often seen as guardians of morale when he reflected on the significance of their mission in such austere environments.



“Our training objectives are to operate religious operations in an expeditionary environment,” he explained. “We provide for the religious and spiritual needs of the Airmen, especially when they are separated from any of those support services that they would have at home station.”



For the chaplain team, this exercise was an opportunity to adapt and provide spiritual care under challenging conditions, demonstrating creativity and resourcefulness.



“It’s a sobering training exercise,” Ledbetter added, emphasizing the depth of their reflections on their impact during critical moments.



The exercise’s sobering nature was particularly evident during a simulated ramp ceremony, where the collaboration between chaplains, the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS), and mortuary affairs brought the mission’s emotional weight into focus.



Capt. Matthew Bell, another 944th FW chaplain, described the experience as profoundly impactful.



“Today we practiced doing a ramp ceremony, which was pretty heavy for a lot of people,” said Bell. “We did the prayer with the commander, with mortuary affairs, ASTS, and the 944th Force Support Squadron.”



For Bell, these moments emphasized the chaplain’s unique role in fostering resilience and addressing moral injuries.



“We provide soul care in so many different forms,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of being present for service members’ struggles and triumphs.



Staff Sgt. Adam McClain, a religious affairs Airman, highlighted the collaborative efforts between chaplains and the medical teams.



“We work a lot with ASTS for medical stuff, for any patients that are expectant. We saw a huge improvement in how they do medical triage and how we integrate with them,” he said.



His role also included ensuring the chaplains’ safety, a responsibility he viewed as a privilege.



“I consider it a privilege to be in the position that I am in,” McClain explained. “To make sure that we have a chaplain that can still continue to provide worship services.”



McClain added that faith and duty can coexist harmoniously.



Mortuary affairs also played a critical role in the exercise, ensuring the dignified handling of simulated casualties. Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Marquez, 944th FSS noncommissioned officer in Charge of services readiness, described the gravity of her team’s mission.



“Mortuary affairs essentially is making sure that we get our fellow brothers and sisters home, making sure that everything is put together and honored and respected as best as we can do,” she stated.



Despite the emotional toll, Marquez emphasized the importance of resilience and teamwork.



“We constantly check in on each other, knowing how your fellow wingmen are doing, making sure we’re just having those conversations,” she explained.



For some participants, the exercise served as a springboard for future aspirations in spiritual service. Airman First Class Ivan Guzman Vizcarra, part of the 56th Medical Group, shared his experiences of using faith to support others.



“When I was in boot camp, there were a lot of people crying, having stress and anxiety. I would always invite them to pray,” he recounted.



His participation in a Shabbat ceremony during Desert Hammer further enriched his understanding of other faiths, an essential step toward his goal of one day becoming a chaplain.



“I want to find a common ground and help them out,” he said, reflecting his desired approach to faith and service.



Desert Hammer 2024 was not just an exercise in combat readiness but a testament to the Air Force’s dedication to its Airmen’s spiritual and emotional well-being. Through their tireless efforts, the chaplains, religious affairs Airmen, and mortuary affairs Airmen ensured that the human element remained at the forefront, forging bonds of resilience and honor in the face of adversity.



As Ledbetter aptly summarized, “It causes you to think a little more deeply about why you do what you do.”