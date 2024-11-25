Desert Hammer 2024: Pioneering Joint Force Interoperability

Courtesy Photo | A 944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen and Arizona Army National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A 944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen and Arizona Army National Guard Soldier collaborate while conducting Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) training during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Auxiliary Field 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2024. Set against the unmatched backdrop of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Desert Hammer leverages Arizona’s strategic geography to provide realistic combat training for U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas) see less | View Image Page

In the arid expanse of southern Arizona, the United States Air Force Reserve's 944th Fighter Wing recently concluded Desert Hammer 2024, a groundbreaking large-scale readiness exercise that underscored the strength and synergy of joint force collaboration, Nov. 13-16, 2024.



With over 700 personnel, 130 aircraft, and the participation of sister services and allied nations, the exercise set new standards for interoperability and operational readiness.



// A Unified Front in Action //



"Desert Hammer is hugely important," said Master Sgt. Corry Yokley, exercise planner for the 944th FW. "Never in my career have I deployed and it’s only been the Air Force. It’s always been a joint effort."



The exercise brought together Air Force Reserve, active-duty Airmen, Marines, Army National Guard, and international partners across four sites, integrating operations such as medical evacuations, combat search and rescue, and forward arming and refueling point (FARP) setups.



One of the key highlights was the integration of medical operations. Arizona Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Lake reflected on the exercise's scope.



"This is an opportunity to take the training we've done internally and apply it to realistic scenarios,” explained Lake. “From point-of-injury care to trauma center stabilization, we bridged gaps in joint medical evacuation care."



Such efforts involved complex scenarios where medevac teams coordinated with Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATT), showcasing seamless patient care transitions.



// Seamless Integration Across Services //



The exercise highlighted the unique contributions of each service. Capt. Matthew Uribe, a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey pilot, praised the joint environment.



"It’s pretty seamless. We’re a lot more similar than you would think," he said.



Uribe further explained the Osprey's versatility, capable of landing in austere locations and transporting casualties swiftly, demonstrating the operational advantages gained through collaboration.



Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bucher, a medic with the 944th Medical Squadron, echoed the sentiment.



"It’s definitely a benefit,” said Bucher. “Despite joking between branches, everyone works together to get the mission done."



Bucher added that the realism of the scenarios, with personnel treating simulated injuries in challenging desert conditions, enhanced preparedness for real-world missions.



// Forging Combat Airmen //



For many participants, Desert Hammer was their first experience with such high-level joint operations.



"This exercise is an excellent opportunity for young Airmen to understand their job under the stress of simulated war conditions," noted Tech. Sgt. Daryl Thuline of the 944th Security Forces Squadron. His jump from a C-130 into the simulated battle zone embodied the resilience and adaptability emphasized throughout the exercise.



The exercise’s planners also focused on stress inoculation and adaptability, recognizing the evolving nature of modern warfare.



"We want to train and plan for our future fight, which may be different from our previous engagements," said Yokley.



Yokley explained that scenarios like reduced visibility landings for helicopters and nighttime operations with medevac teams pushed participants to their limits in a safe, controlled environment.



// Looking Ahead //



Desert Hammer 2024 not only advanced readiness but also reinforced the importance of trust and teamwork in joint operations.



Marine Cpl. Liam Downs, an MV-22 Osprey crew chief, encapsulated the spirit of the training and exercising their aircraft’s capabilities.



"This aircraft is fantastic for these missions – fast, far-reaching, and efficient,” he said. “It’s about expanding capabilities and being ready for any task."



As the largest exercise of its kind in Arizona's history, Desert Hammer 2024 set a benchmark for joint-force training. Its success lies not only in the execution of complex missions but in the relationships forged between services, preparing a unified force to meet global challenges with confidence and precision.



"Desert Hammer reminds us why we serve," said Bucher. "This is why I joined – to be out in environments like this, ready to fight and win."