Desert Hammer 2024: The Human Element, Mission-Ready Airmen

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Orozco | 944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen line up to receive meals during Exercise...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Orozco | 944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen line up to receive meals during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco) see less | View Image Page

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 12.01.2024 Courtesy Story 944th Fighter Wing

Story by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas



Southern Arizona’s rugged terrain served as the backdrop for the largest Large Force Exercise in the state’s history, Exercise Desert Hammer 2024, Nov. 13-16, 2024.



More than 700 service members, including Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing, joined forces with other branches of the U.S. military and international partners, fostering resilience and camaraderie while honing combat readiness.



// Pushing Beyond Comfort Zones //



For many airmen, Desert Hammer was about stepping into unfamiliar roles and adapting to the unexpected.



Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Hunter, 944th Civil Engineering Squadron program manager, emphasized the focus on developing multi-capable Airmen.



“We are training on our skills to be agile and ready,” said Hunter. “A lot of the Airmen here, whatever their job is, they’re actually performing a different job so that we are multi-capable and more agile, able to survive”.



Hunter added that watching the Airmen identify and solve problems, such as addressing gaps in perimeter security, was a highlight for him.



“It’s fun to watch the gears turning in their head,” he said.



Senior Airman Brenton Wieland, a relatively new avionics technician with the 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, found himself filling sandbags and experiencing an ambush during the exercise. While his duties didn’t align with his usual specialty, the joint environment opened his eyes to the complexities of large-scale operations.



“It’s astounding the degree of communication and coordination that an exercise of this scale requires,” Wieland reflected, adding that he was proud of his contributions to improving efficiency and productivity.



// Building Confidence Through Challenges //



The human element of Desert Hammer shone through the stories of Airmen rising to meet challenges.



Staff Sgt. Damaris Molina, a pharmacy technician and Unit Deployment Manager alternate with the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, explained the key role she played in preparing her team for the exercise, treating it as a deployment. From assisting with moulage to ensuring realistic training scenarios for medical technicians, she valued the opportunity to see months of preparation come to fruition.



“Getting here and seeing them go through the exercises – just kind of tied it all together,” she shared.



Similarly, Senior Airman Nicholas Colwell, a medic with the 944th Medical Squadron, noted how the exercise pushed him to adapt to real-world scenarios.



“A lot of curveballs, things changing,” he explained. “This is what you expect when you go into an exercise this big.”



Colwell further talked about the seamless integration with other branches, especially the Marines, highlighting the value of collaboration.



“It’s good being able to work with the other branches because we don’t do it often,” he added.



// Fostering Leadership and Resilience //



Leadership development was a cornerstone of the exercise, with programs designed to empower Airmen at all levels.



Chief Master Sgt. Christina Bicknell, a Resilience and Leadership Development manager with Air Force Reserve Command, underscored the importance of adaptability and critical thinking.



“We are focused on empowering Airmen and allowing them to make decisions,” explained Bicknell. “But in order to do that, we have to get them critically thinking through their actions.”



Bicknell added that the exercise’s emphasis on Airman Leadership Qualities (ALQs) encouraged participants to embrace flexibility, a skill she believes is crucial in modern combat scenarios.



Despite the inherent challenges, Bicknell expressed pride in the Airmen’s ability to navigate uncertainty.



“They are developing that particular ALQ [adaptability]. Anytime you come to an exercise...you’re constantly having to be flexible and adapt to the situation,” she said.



// Looking Ahead //



Exercise Desert Hammer 2024 not only tested operational capabilities but also highlighted the personal and professional growth of its participants.



By fostering resilience, critical thinking, and teamwork, the exercise prepared Airmen for the demands of future missions.



As Bicknell put it, “They are out there, they are doing it, and they are nailing it.”



Desert Hammer demonstrated that in the face of adversity, it is the human element—the grit, determination, and camaraderie of Airmen – that ensures mission success.