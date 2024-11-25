Desert Hammer 2024: Forging Innovation, Preparing Airmen for Tomorrow’s Battles

The vast and desolate terrain of southern Arizona served as the backdrop for Desert Hammer 2024, the largest joint exercise in Arizona's history, Nov. 13-16, 2024.



Over 700 personnel, 130 aircraft, and participants from multiple U.S. military branches, as well as coalition partners like Italy, Norway, and Taiwan, converged to test the limits of adaptability and innovation in modern warfare. With its emphasis on Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and Mission Ready Airmen (MRA), the exercise sought to prepare military personnel for an era of Great Power Competition.



"This was the most realistic training I've ever experienced in my 25-year career," remarked Col. Chad Burdick, the Air Task Force Commander for Desert Hammer. "We wanted to move beyond theory and place our Airmen in austere, contested environments where they could learn to think creatively under pressure."



The exercise spanned a battlespace from New Mexico to California, pushing participants to engage in real-world scenarios such as rapid airfield damage repair, casualty evacuation, and defensive operations against simulated adversaries.



// Realistic Scenarios, Real-World Challenges //



Airmen faced harsh conditions akin to those in deployed settings, from living in tents to navigating the absence of basic amenities.



"It's not just about having the right skills but being resourceful," said Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Locke, 944th Mission Support Group Senior Enlisted Leader, who praised the participants' adaptability. "You might not have water to wash your hands, but you find a way to make it work. Those little things make the mission effective."



The exercise also emphasized the need for comprehensive preparedness.



"One young Airman underestimated the cold and paid the price," Locke added. "We handed out extra sleeping bags, but it’s a lesson in following instructions and being ready for the unexpected."



// A Proving Ground for Innovation //



For the 944th Security Forces Squadron, Desert Hammer presented an opportunity to refine critical ground defense skills.



"Our mission is to be ready to deploy, and this exercise put us to the test," said Maj. David Greene, 944th SFS Commander. "From managing firefights with opposing forces to drafting operational plans under pressure, we pushed beyond our comfort zones to prepare for real-world threats."



Greene highlighted the shift to Great Power Competition as a key focus.



"Adversaries now have the ability to target locations we once considered secure," he explained. "We need to be ready to operate on dirt strips or small airfields while defending against attacks. This training is essential to keeping our Airmen and assets safe."



Tech. Sgt. Daryl Thuline echoed this sentiment, describing his experience jumping from a C-130 into a simulated battle zone.



"For young Airmen who've never deployed, this is as close to real combat as it gets," said Thuline, a 944th SFS standard evaluation assistant noncommissioned officer in charge. "It's about teaching them to perform under stress and recognize areas where they need improvement."



// Bridging Skills Across Branches //



The exercise also fostered collaboration between sister services and coalition partners. Maj. Bryan Wilson, a Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) physician with the Arizona Army National Guard, emphasized the value of joint operations.



"We worked on three different aircraft in two days, integrating with Air Force teams to manage patient care," Wilson noted. "These experiences enhance our adaptability and ensure we’re ready to operate seamlessly in any environment."



// Building Tomorrow's Leaders //



Desert Hammer not only tested technical skills but also encouraged leadership and decision-making under pressure.



"The goal was to see if leaders could make and execute decisions without hesitation," Greene said. "In a contested environment, decisive action can mean the difference between success and failure."



For the participants, the exercise was a reminder of the Air Force Reserve's unique dual-role mission.



"As citizen Airmen, we balance civilian careers with military readiness," Thuline explained. "This training ensures we’re prepared to step in and perform at the same level as our active-duty counterparts."



// A Testament to Readiness //



By the end of the exercise, the results spoke for themselves – hundreds of sorties flown, mass casualty scenarios managed, and airfields secured under challenging conditions.



Desert Hammer 2024 emphasized the Air Force Reserve's commitment to innovation, adaptability, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.



"This is the type of training that will pay dividends if Great Power Competition ever escalates," Greene concluded. "We’re ready to answer the call."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2024 Date Posted: 12.02.2024 00:09 Story ID: 486375 Location: GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD , ARIZONA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Desert Hammer 2024: Forging Innovation, Preparing Airmen for Tomorrow’s Battles, by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.