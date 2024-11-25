Desert Hammer 2024: Forging Readiness on an Unprecedented Scale

Courtesy Photo | 944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen dawn their Mission Oriented...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen dawn their Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear and conduct a simulated reconnaissance patrol at Auxiliary Field 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2024. Through joint and multinational collaboration, Desert Hammer tests the ability of over 700 participants and 131 aircraft to operate, defend, and sustain airbases under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas) see less | View Image Page

Under the vast southern Arizona skies, Desert Hammer 2024 brought the precision, resilience, and innovation of the United States military into sharp focus. As the largest Large Force Exercise (LFE) in Arizona's history, this monumental training emphasized the commitment of the 944th Fighter Wing and its partners to remain at the forefront of the Great Power Competition.



Over four days, Nov. 13-16, 2024, more than 700 participants from the Air Force Reserve, active-duty Air Force, Arizona Army National Guard, United States Marine Corps, and allied nations collaborated across the desert, bringing together an array of skill sets, resources, and strategy.



"I think it's a great return to our core as a military,” explained Col. Todd Riddle, 944th FW commander. “That core is to demonstrate some bravery, some courage, and some ability to persevere through hardship."



// Preparing for Future Battles //



The overarching goal of Desert Hammer 2024 was clear – enhance readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support (ACS) into large-scale operations.



For the 944th FW, this exercise was a testament to demonstrating capabilities to adapt and thrive in austere environments while executing missions that mirror real-world combat scenarios. With 131 aircraft representing 26 flying squadrons, the exercise spanned airspace from New Mexico to California. Participants included coalition forces from Italy, Norway, and Taiwan, highlighting the global scale and joint effort essential for addressing modern threats.



“This exercise isn't just about what happens in the air or on the ground,” said Riddle. “It's about integrating risk, fostering creativity, and preparing for scenarios that demand both innovation and collaboration at every level.”



From hot-pitting A-10’s and F-35’s at Davis-Monthan AFB, maintaining F-35’s at Luke AFB, to executing convoy operations from Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field to the remote, World War II era, Auxiliary Field 6. The air space and terrain simulated contested environments and demanded adaptability and proficiency from all involved​.



// Strength in Unity //



What made Desert Hammer especially unique was its emphasis on joint and multinational cooperation. Army helicopters executed casualty evacuation missions alongside Air Force technicians, while Marine F-35’s and MV-22 Ospreys operated seamlessly within the joint framework.



For nearly all of the Airmen involved, this was their first exposure and experience with non-fix winged aircraft.



“Understanding each branch’s capabilities is critical for large-scale battlefield planning,” explained AZ-ARNG Staff Sgt. Jonathan Atcitty, a seasoned UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew member. “Exercises like this allow us to integrate, overcome logistical challenges, and ultimately succeed as one force.”



For the 944th FW, Desert Hammer was an opportunity to harness the unique skills of its personnel. With members hailing from over 40 states, the diversity of backgrounds – from airline pilots to first responders – brought a depth of expertise that enriched every operation.



As Col. Riddle observed, “The tradition of the Citizen Airman is alive and well here. It's inspiring to see these individuals balance civilian careers and military commitments, all for the common mission of defending our nation.”



// Realism and Resilience //



From day one, participants were immersed in realistic scenarios designed to test their limits. Operations included search-and-rescue missions, base defense against opposing forces, and airfield damage repair. Additionally, the 944th Maintenance Group alone logged over 1,700 hours of Mission Ready Airmen training, reinforcing expeditionary skills like Tactical Combat Casualty Care and bomb assembly​.



For Tech. Sgt. William Scarbrough, a loadmaster on the C-130 for the 327th Air Lift Squadron out of Little Rock AFB, Ark., the exercise provided invaluable experience in tactical flying and airdrops, vital for supporting ground operations.



“Flying low and slow, we reduce our visibility as targets and get troops and supplies where they’re needed most,” Scarbrough explained. “That’s what our mission is all about.”​



Master Sgt. Matthew Patnaude, one of the exercise planners, highlighted the importance of challenging Airmen with scenarios they might encounter in combat.



“We’re simulating everything from air-to-air engagements to resupply convoys in austere environments,” he explained. “It’s about being prepared for anything and building confidence in our ability to adapt.”



// A Model for Future Operations //



Desert Hammer 2024 demonstrated more than tactical success – it showcased the operational efficiency and resourcefulness of the Air Force Reserve. The exercise was executed at a fraction of the cost of larger exercises like those at Nellis AFB, Nev., proving that innovation and determination can achieve remarkable results.



“This wasn’t just a training exercise,” said Col. Riddle. “It was a chance for our Airmen to push themselves, discover their strengths, and prepare for the challenges ahead.”



As the sun set on the Arizona desert, the participants of Desert Hammer 2024 left with more than just the satisfaction of a job well done. They carried with them a renewed sense of purpose, the camaraderie forged through shared challenges, and the confidence to meet future missions head-on.



For the 944th FW and its partners, Desert Hammer wasn’t merely an exercise – it was a declaration of readiness and resilience in an ever-changing world.