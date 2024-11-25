Task Force Talon Holds Competition to Select Soldier and NCOs of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers conduct the Physical Fitness assessment during the Task Force Talon NCO and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers conduct the Physical Fitness assessment during the Task Force Talon NCO and Soldier of the Year competition. see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam-- Task Force Talon recently hosted its annual Soldier and NCO of the Year competition a demanding three-day event designed to highlight the unit’s most skilled soldiers and NCOs. Task Force Talon is the Army unit that provides ballistic missile defense for the island of Guam. The task force is comprised of the E-3 Air Defense Artillery (ADA) THAAD Battery, - the U.S. Army’s first-ever forward-deployed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery - and a Guam National Guard Security Force (SECFOR) company. Currently, the SECFOR company is Charlie Company 1-294 Infantry Regiment, which is also known as Team Kulepbra;, their team conducts asset security operations in support of the THAAD battery. The Task Force also includes a detachment of Soldiers from the 307th Signal Battalion and a battalion headquarters platoon. During the competition 20 of the best Soldiers from these subordinate units competed across nine events that tested their physical fitness, technical proficiency, and mental resilience.



The first day of the competition kicked off with the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA), setting a rigorous tone for the days ahead. Soldiers demonstrated their readiness through several demanding tasks. Following the PFA, competitors moved to the radios event, where they established communications and resolved technical challenges under pressure, showcasing their ability to maintain critical lines of communication in high-stress situations. The day concluded with Combat Lifesaver (CLS) tasks, where participants provided simulated life-saving medical care, demonstrating their ability to respond effectively to battlefield emergencies.



The second day tested soldiers’ fieldcraft and technical precision. Land navigation challenged competitors to locate checkpoints across difficult jungle terrain, emphasizing self-reliance and situational awareness. Next came the weapons assembly and disassembly event, where participants showcased their speed and expertise in handling military firearms, ensuring operational readiness. The day wrapped up with the corrosion prevention event, unique to Task Force Talon’s competition, which tested knowledge of maintenance practices critical for sustaining equipment in the Pacific’s harsh environment.



The final day began with a grueling ruck march, where competitors carried heavy packs over a challenging course that featured a 500-foot ascent up a steep hill that pushed the Soldiers physical and mental endurance to the limit. Immediately following this, participants took a written knowledge test covering Army regulations, Army history, and topics covered in the previous events, testing intellectual readiness and attention to detail. The competition concluded with a formal board, where soldiers faced senior leaders, answering questions on leadership and situational decision-making. This event assessed their professionalism and composure under pressure.



After a highly competitive three days of competition, two individuals were clearly the stand -out winners. The overall battalion level NCO of the Year was awarded to Sgt. Michail Fitch from Echo Battery, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. He is a prime power engineer that operates the generators that power the THAAD missile defense system.



“It is a real honor to be recognized as the top NCO in Task Force Talon,”. said Fitch. “The competition was extremely challenging and really pushed to me to give my best effort to succeed.,”



Spc. Manuel Quenga from Team Kulepbla was recognized as the Best Soldier in Task Force Talon. Quenga is an infantryman conducting entry control point and guard tower duties in defense of the THAAD site.



“I really enjoyed the competition and learned a lot from my fellow competitors,.” said Quenga. “I look forward to challenging myself even more in future military competitions.,”



Other Soldiers were recognized at the end of the competition, including Sgt. Jovanny Cruz, the E-3 medic, and Spc. Norman Monroe, a THAAD launcher operator, who were named the E-3 ADA NCO and Soldier of the Year. Sgt. Christian Cruz and Spc. Jeremy Borja were additionally recognized as the Team Kulepba NCO and Soldier of the Year.; both serve as infantrymen responsible for conducting site security operations.



“All the Soldiers that competed in the Task Force Talon Soldier and NCO of the Year competition displayed remarkable skill, perseverance, and professionalism,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, the Task Force Talon commander. “Congratulations to all of our awardees for their outstanding performance.,”



The Task Force Talon Soldier and NCO of the Year competition not only celebrated individual achievements but also reinforced the unit’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and preparedness to react to any contingency in the region.