Public invited to annual Fort Indiantown Gap tree lighting

Photo By Wayne Hall | Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Fort Indiantown Gap employees and...... read more read more Photo By Wayne Hall | Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Fort Indiantown Gap employees and residents of surrounding communities attended the installation’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony Dec. 6. The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler and Indiantown Gap Garrison Commander, Col. Kevin D. Potts were joined by Santa Claus, after he arrived on a Stryker armored vehicle, in lighting the tree. This tradition at Fort Indiantown Gap goes back to the earliest days of the installation in the 1940s. On a brisk evening filled with occasional snow flurries, guests were also entertained by music provided by a joint Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard Band and the Northern Lebanon Elementary School Choir. Following the formalities, guests were treated to hot chocolate and cookies inside Arrowheads Community Club, and children were invited to meet with Santa. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The public is invited to a tree lighting ceremony and social gathering at the community club here, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at 5 p.m.



The Pennsylvania Military Share Program is also holding a holiday food drive and invites attendees to bring non-perishable food items including canned, boxed foods, packaged cereals and snacks to donate.



The tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of the community club, at the intersection of Fisher Ave. and Clement Ave. and attendees will enjoy music from the Northern Lebanon Elementary School Choir and 28th Infantry Division Band. The social gathering with refreshments will immediately follow the tree lighting ceremony and take place inside the club’s ballroom. Arrowheads Bar & Grill will also be open for guests.



There will also be a visit from Santa Claus, who will arrive on a mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicle, operated by Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers, and escorted by the Fort Indiantown Gap Fire Department.



All traffic must use the main access control point on Fisher Ave. and all adults must show a valid government issued photo ID.



The tree lighting ceremony is a holiday season tradition held each year at Fort Indiantown Gap. This family-friendly, community-wide celebration brings together members of the local community, Fort Indiantown Gap employees, military personnel and their families.



Members of the media are invited to cover this event and will receive further details as the event date approaches.