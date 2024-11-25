U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is participating in the Egyptian Air Force-led Exercise PHOENIX ARMOR from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2024. This integration brings together U.S. and Egyptian forces to strengthen partnerships and enhance interoperability through advanced air operations.



The exercise includes U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons, KC-135 Stratotankers, and a wide array of support personnel working alongside the Egyptian Air Force. Participants will engage in aerial refueling, close air support, and ground-force integration, sharpening coalition capabilities to bolster regional security.



“The whole point of this exercise is to develop ground planning, integrate with the Egyptians, and learn their capabilities to then go airborne,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William “Skate” Parks, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) commander. “We’re bringing our forces into the airspace to apply planned tactics and build on integration with the Egyptians.”



A key element of Exercise PHOENIX ARMOR is fostering collaboration between U.S. and Egyptian forces, beginning with a subject matter expert exchange. During the exchange, pilots from both nations shared tactics and operational strategies, setting the stage for effective air operations and highlighting the importance of mutual understanding among coalition partners.



“Our partners are looking to grow their operational capabilities,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Connor “Bird Dog” Schneider Mundt, 480th EFS F-16 pilot. “Part of what we’re here to do is explain what our capabilities are and how we implement these systems. We want to give our allies insight into how we use our tools and have them potentially adopt similar approaches.”



Building on the insights gained during the subject matter expert exchange, the KC-135 Stratotanker is conducting live training missions to refuel both American and Egyptian aircraft. These scenarios provide hands-on experience in executing coalition operations and strengthen the ability of both forces to work seamlessly together.



“We dedicate a lot of time, effort, and energy to learning about our tactics, systems, and adversaries,” said Schneider Mundt. “The purpose of all that training is to apply classroom knowledge in a practical setting. Working with our partners helps us combine efforts, refine tactics, and identify improvements on both sides during the integration process.”



Flying alongside Egyptian pilots have also provided U.S. aircrews with invaluable experience operating with a capable and trusted ally. The seamless integration of tactics and resources during Exercise PHOENIX ARMOR underscores the importance of this partnership in achieving shared strategic objectives.



“Egypt plays a critical role for us because they have a very capable Air Force, and we want to ensure we can integrate with them effectively,” said Parks. “We cannot operate without partners. Whether it’s overflight, shared tactics, or airborne operations, a close partnership ensures we are a seamlessly integrated and effective coalition fighting force.”

