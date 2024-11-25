Medical Care to Share

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Ruben Reed | MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 4 and Marines...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Ruben Reed | MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 4 and Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) pose for a group photograph on the flight deck, July 5, 2024. Wasp is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)- 24th MEU (SOC), in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ruben Reed) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 24, 2024) – While transiting the Atlantic Ocean, emergency flight quarters is called aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Onboard USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), transiting approximately 20 nautical miles behind Wasp, a Sailor’s appendix has burst. Wasp’s flight deck is a flurry of movement as Sailors and Marines spring into action, preparing the “alert bird” for take-off. Despite heavy seas and strong winds, within the hour, the aircraft is en route Oak Hill to bring the Sailor back to Wasp for life-saving emergency care.



Since early June, Wasp has been on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, to include the eastern Mediterranean Sea. During that time, the ship took on a mission that went beyond its primary role of power projection and deterrence. The incredible medical team, working closely with air department and the embarked Aviation Combat Element of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), provided U.S., Allies and partners operating in the area with emergency medical evacuations (MEDEVAC) to help Sailors and Marines in need of medical attention.



Long deployments often strain ships and crews, particularly when access to medical care is limited. Wasp is a role 2 medical care facility equipped with the En-Route Care System (ERCS) and staffed by the Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4 and the 24th MEU (SOC) medical team. Between Wasp’s medical team, FST 4, and the 24th MEU (SOC), there are 40 officer and enlisted medical personnel aboard Wasp capable of providing medical care for everything from illness and minor injuries to emergency surgeries. This medical “team of teams” is also able to stabilize post-surgical cases for evacuation to role 3 or role 4 facilities if needed.



“[Onboard Wasp] it’s a combined effort between FST 4, the 24th MEU and Wasp’s organic medical assets in order to bring that role 2 capability to the ARG, and we’re happy to help any ships external to our ARG that need the extra support,” said Cmdr. Mark Cruz, Wasp’s senior medical officer.



One of the most visible examples of this cooperation occurred while at the pier in Limassol, Cyprus. The Italian Navy Frigate ITS Martinengo (F 596) reached out for help when one of its Sailors sustained an injury to his foot. Wasp’s medical team performed x-rays that confirmed a broken metatarsal.



While operating amid the rolling swells of the Mediterranean Sea in vicinity of the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), an independent deployer positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean to help promote regional stability and deter aggression, Wasp was called to action again. When a Sailor aboard began showing signs of acute appendicitis, the Bulkeley called on the Wasp for help. In a coordinated effort with USS Cole (DDG 67), the patient was transported to the Wasp and the medical staff aboard were able to perform the surgery and ensure safe transfer of the patient to follow on care.



Equipped with the aegis weapons system designed for ballistic missile defense, Bulkeley, Cole and USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 75), had been positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean to help defend our Allies. Having Wasp in the region to assist with medical support allows these ships to stay on station to defend our Allies, preserve peace, freedom of navigation and lawful use of the sea.



“Logistically, they couldn’t get them to land-based care quickly,” said Cruz. “We were the best call for them; they just simply don’t have the capability that we have here,” said Cruz.



Visitors to the Wasp medical department could get lost among the various passageways leading to four surgical and four dental operating rooms, 38 inpatient ward beds, and both medical and dental x-ray rooms. Wasp’s medical team has treated 24 Sailors from other ships in the area for various needs such as: dental surgery, appendicitis surgery, x-rays, and mental health treatment. Every treatment they provide ensures that both other U.S. Navy ships, and our Allies can stay on station and remain mission-ready.



Wasp has been underway conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean, North Sea and the Mediterranean since early April as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The Amphibious Ready Group is concluding a scheduled deployment supporting U.S. Allied and partner interests, promoting regional stability and deterring aggression and is scheduled to return to Norfolk early December, 2024.



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) providing strategic speed and agility, ensuring Marines are prepared to respond and protect U.S. national security interests around the globe. The MEU can respond rapidly from longer ranges with greater capabilities across the spectrum of military conflict.



You can follow USS Wasp’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram (@usswasp_lhd1).



To learn more about WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) “Team of Teams,” visit their DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu.