MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence invited local families to host soldiers for Mission Thanksgiving. For many soldiers, this will be their first major holiday away from their families. This event offers an opportunity for the community to host soldiers at their home for the holiday. This year marks the return of Mission Thanksgiving since 2019 when it was suspended during the COVID pandemic. Families pick up and then return soldiers at Fort Sam Houston. The 32d Medical Brigade, the largest training brigade in the Army, organized the operation.
