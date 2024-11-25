Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024

    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024

    Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Jesse, Christine, and Marcelino Lopez pose with soldiers in front of Aabel Hall, at...... read more read more

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Story by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence invited local families to host soldiers for Mission Thanksgiving. For many soldiers, this will be their first major holiday away from their families. This event offers an opportunity for the community to host soldiers at their home for the holiday. This year marks the return of Mission Thanksgiving since 2019 when it was suspended during the COVID pandemic. Families pick up and then return soldiers at Fort Sam Houston. The 32d Medical Brigade, the largest training brigade in the Army, organized the operation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 12:28
    Story ID: 486340
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024, by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024
    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024
    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024
    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024
    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024
    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024
    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024
    MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE
    32d Medical Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download