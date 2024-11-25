MEDCoE Mission Thanksgiving 2024

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Jesse, Christine, and Marcelino Lopez pose with soldiers in front of Aabel Hall, at...... read more read more

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Jesse, Christine, and Marcelino Lopez pose with soldiers in front of Aabel Hall, at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. The family is hosting the soldiers for Thanksgiving dinner. This year marks the return of Mission Thanksgiving since 2019 when it was suspended during the COVID pandemic. For many soldiers, will be their first major holiday away from their home and family. Families pick up and return soldiers at Fort Sam Houston. see less | View Image Page